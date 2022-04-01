For the first time in about two months Gallatin County saw an increase instead of a decrease in COVID-19, although overall case counts still continue to be low.
The seven-day rolling average of 28.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 14% increase from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county had 46 active cases, up from 39 the week before. Three people were hospitalized countywide. To date, 118 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.
Montana added 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the active total up to 361 cases and 2 active hospitalizations. To date, 3,249 Montanans have died due to COVID-19.
According to the county’s weekly report, the average number of tests that returned a positive result in Gallatin County decreased to 2.1% on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
Low transmission is characterized as a county having fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days and fewer than 10 new hospital admissions, according to the CDC criteria.
In Montana, the omicron variant is still the dominant strain — making up 91% of specimens tested by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services over the last four weeks, according to a DPHHS report.
Since Jan. 30, there have been 24 cases of the BA.2 variant detected by DPHHS, which accounted for the remaining 7% of cases sequenced by DPHHS over the past four weeks.
Additionally, COVID-19-related hospitalization and case data from the end of January to the end of March found that 66% of people who were hospitalized and 62% of people who died had not received
This week the Food & Drug Administration approved a second booster shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 50 and older and certain people who are immunocompromised.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — anyone 5 years or older — remained at 63%, where it’s hovered for about a month.
Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 65%.
