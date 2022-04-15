Gallatin County saw a dip in the weekly number of COVID-19 cases, ending a two-week trend of increasing case numbers.
The seven-day rolling average of 24.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 27.8% decrease from last week’s average.
There were 46 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County on Friday. There was only one hospitalization in the county, too.
Montana added 57 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 385 and 11 hospitalizations statewide. Through the pandemic, Gallatin County has seen 118 deaths from COVID-19. So far, 3,260 Montanans have died from the disease.
Gallatin County’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report showed a 4.6% positivity rate for PCR tests run in the county.
Community transmission remained “low” in Gallatin County, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That means that the county has had fewer than 200 cases and fewer than 10 hospitalizations over the last seven days.
The rate of fully vaccinated people in Gallatin County was 63% Friday. That rate has not changed in roughly two months.
Gallatin County residents who are between 70 and 79 years old have the highest fully vaccinated population percentage at 89%. Children between 5 and 11 years old have the lowest number of fully vaccinated members of the population at 27%.
Only Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Missoula counties have a higher fully-vaccinated population in the state. Garfield County has the lowest fully-vaccinated population at 25%.
Gallatin County is now able to provide a second booster shot to residents aged 50 and older who received their first booster shot over four months ago.
A vaccination clinic will be held for people aged 12 and up at the Gallatin City-County Health Department on April 19. A vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 11 years old will be held on April 21 at the health department.
Children between 5 and 11 years old can also get a vaccine at Bozeman health every Tuesday.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made online at healthygallatin.org.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.