COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County

Gallatin County's weekly average of COVID0-19 cases increased 108% this week amid a nationwide surge.The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 this week was 60.3, up from 29 last week, according to Gallatin City-County Health Department's weekly surveillance report.With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, people should assess the risks associated with going to a New Year's Eve party or gathering, health department spokesperson Holly Whaley said in an email Thursday. That includes considering the number of people gathered, whether the event is in a crowded indoor space, and whether masks are being worn.“I ask the community to approach this holiday with safety in mind,” she said.Gallatin County’s increase in cases has mirrored a state and nationwide trend. The Associated Press reported Thursday that the U.S. had seen the highest level of new cases on record, tallying over 265,000 per day on average.On Thursday, Montana had 2,741 active cases. That’s up from 1,997 cases two weeks ago. The state had 123 hospitalizations Thursday and, to date, 2,906 people have died due to complications of COVID-19.Gallatin County leads Montana in cases counts — and has had the most daily cases every day this week — with a total 599 active cases on Thursday. Yellowstone and Missoula counties trail behind with 453 and 418 cases, respectively.According to a report from Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there have been 15 identified cases of omicron in Montana but the delta variant remains the predominant strain in Montana. The omicron cases were found in Cascade, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Missoula, Pondera and Yellowstone counties. The report issues a caveat: not all COVID-19 cases are sequenced for COVID-19 variants, so the actual number of cases associated with a particular variant in Montana is unknown. Since September, over 8,700 samples have been sequenced for variants.As of Monday, eight out of 10 of Montana’s largest hospitals had limited bed availability, according to a DPHHS status report.The report, which is a snapshot of hospital capacities across the state, also showed that six out of the 10 largest hospitals were at 60% capacity in their ICU’s.That included Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. As of Monday, eight out of 10 of Montana's largest hospitals had limited bed availability, according to a DPHHS status report.The report, which is a snapshot of hospital capacities across the state, also showed that six out of the 10 largest hospitals were at 60% capacity in their ICU's.That included Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. As of Thursday, Deaconess Hospital's critical care unit was at 95%, according to a statement sent out by Bozeman Health.The surgical unit was at 92% capacity and medical unit at 97% capacity.As of Thursday, Deaconess Hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients. Three out of 19 patients in Deaconess' critical care unit were COVID-19 patients.Bozeman Health noted that hospital census' can change rapidly.In Gallatin County, about 61% of the eligible population — everyone over 5 years old — have been fully vaccination. That's above Montana's vaccination rate of about 53%. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 