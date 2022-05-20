Gallatin County’s weekly average of COVID-19 cases increased 84% this week as cases climb nationwide.
As of Friday, the 7-day rolling average of daily cases was at 40 per 100,000 residents, up from 21 last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly report.
The weekly average of cases has increased 248% over the past four weeks.
This week, Gallatin County’s community transmission went from “low transmission” to “medium transmission,” according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medium transmission is characterized by a county having more than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days.
With the higher levels of transmission, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said people, especially those with high-risk family members or who are at high risk for severe disease themselves, should consider wearing a mask while indoors and take precautions like taking COVID-19 tests.
“If you’re sick, please stay home and seek testing,” Christenson said.
Friday saw 462 active cases in the county. That’s compared to 199 cases two weeks ago. Five people were in the hospital Friday due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
Gallatin County’s increase in cases has mirrored a state and nationwide trend.
Montana tallied 1,065 cases this week, for an active total of 1,242. Last week, the state added 863.
Cases nationwide increased 26% and hospitalizations increased 19% since last week, The Associated Press reported.
The rate of percent positive tests in Gallatin County was 17.5%, a 116.05% increase from the week before, according to the health department's report.
The report notes a percent positive rate of 10% or higher means more testing may be necessary to avoid missing a large number of cases. The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — anyone 5 years old or older — remained at 64%, where it has hovered for about a month.
Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 66%.
Christenson said people should consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine, whether that’s a first dose or booster doses.
All adults are eligible for a booster dose, and older adults and those immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster dose.
“If you’re eligible, now is the time to get your first or second booster,” she said.