Gallatin County has continued a months-long decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cases spiked in late January and since have consistently trended downward. This month, cases have reached numbers comparable to last summer.
The seven-day rolling average of 34.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 31% decrease from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county had 52 active cases. The health department announced Thursday that two more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
In a Thursday press release, the health department said a woman in her 70s died in a county hospital the week of Feb. 13. A woman in her 90s died in her home the week of Feb. 20.
That brings the countywide total to 117 deaths. As of Friday, four people were hospitalized in the county.
Statewide COVID-19 cases have also been declining, with 625 active cases and 45 hospitalizations on Friday. To date, 3,234 Montanans have died due to COVID-19.
According to the county’s weekly report, the average number of tests that returned a positive result in Gallatin County also decreased to 3.3% on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
Gallatin County is experiencing “low transmission” because it’s had fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the last week and fewer than 10 new hospital admissions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even as cases are down across the U.S. and restrictions have been lowered nationwide, health officials are eyeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe.
The spike in Europe is largely due to a new sub-variant of the omicron strain, which early research has found could be even more infectious than omicron.
The CDC estimates the omicron BA.2 sub-variant makes up about 39% of total cases in certain regions of the U.S., and about 23% of all variants circulating across the country, Reuters reported.
In Montana, the omicron variant is still the dominant strain — making up 100% of specimens tested by the Department of Public Health and Human Services over the last three weeks, according to a DPHHS report.
Since Jan. 30, there have been 16 cases of the BA.2 variant detected by DPHHS.
As cases continue to lower in Montana, the vaccination rate continues a slow tick upwards. In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — now anyone 5 years or older — remained at 63%, where it’s hovered for nearly a month.
Still, Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 65%.
State data from the last eight weeks showed that the COVID-19 vaccines are still an effective tool at preventing the majority of people becoming seriously ill or dying.
From Jan. 15 to March 11, 66% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 68% who died due to COVID-19 had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from DPHHS.
Of the 1,079 people who were hospitalized during that eight-week period, 61% were 65 years and older.