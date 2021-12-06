top story Bozeman School District sees declining COVID-19 cases By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Sarah Havel teaches her second grade class at Morning Star Elementary School on Nov. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Lauryn Mills teacher her kindergarten class at Morning Star Elementary School on Nov. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Backpacks hang in the back of Lauryn Mills’ kindergarten class at Morning Star Elementary School on Nov. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 cases in the Bozeman School District have declined since the district hit its highest reported weekly cases in early November.The district has recorded steady declines from the 58 weekly cases reported the first week in November as 5- to 11-year-olds have become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.“Overall, the significant trend since Nov. 4 has been one of decreased cases,” said Chad Berg, the district’s director of special education and student health. Factoring in reporting differences over the Thanksgiving weekend, Berg said the schools are seeing generally encouraging trends.Cases dropped significantly during Thanksgiving week followed by an uptick across the grade bands in the following week of Dec. 2. Berg said this could be attributed to reporting inconsistencies during the holiday week, when schools were in session only two days.“Some of the tests that we would have normally been notified about on a Thursday or Friday or a given week, we were notified of on Monday, which falls in a different data reporting week,” Berg said.The raw case numbers for the week of Thanksgiving showed 17 new cases, while the first week of December showed 23 new cases. Berg said the actual count of new cases for last week is likely between 17 and 23 cases and is still below the 29 cases found the week before Thanksgiving break.“I really think it’s probably more accurate to look at those in the average,” he said.For the week of Dec. 3, the grade bands’ adjusted cases per 100,000 over seven days saw both elementary and middle school transmission rates at 341 and 323 above the community transmission rate of 237.The elementary transmission rate of new cases per 100,000 was significantly below its peak at 968 in early November.The rates of transmission are adjusted for a population of 100,000 to compare with the community transmission rates, so it’s not the actual number of positive cases the district reported for a week. The decline in cases in the district, particularly the elementary schools, began around the same time 5- to 11-year-olds became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but Berg said there was no way to prove direct correlation.The district has said with vaccines available through Bozeman Health or local pharmacies, it is not planning to host on-site vaccine clinics at the elementary schools. The districts do not require a COVID-19 vaccine.Berg said the district doesn’t have a way to track the number of students who have received a vaccine. According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, roughly 12% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first vaccine dose and 52% of 12- to 17-year-olds as of Dec. 3.As cases have continued to drop off since the high point in November and more staff are fully vaccinated or eligible for a booster, the schools also have fewer staff quarantined, Berg said.This school year, the district has been able to offer asymptomatic testing to staff and students identified as close contacts with a $90,000 grant from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Students need parental permission to receive a test.“Identifying (cases) early is a very beneficial mitigation tool that we have at our disposal,” Berg said. “We have identified individuals as positive through that and when we have negative tests, we’re still following that up with asking people to stay home if they’re sick and have repeat testing, if that’s appropriate.”The district plans to bring together its COVID-19 Advisory Task Force at the start of 2022, following winter break.The task force, which includes district staff members, public health officials and pediatricians, would consider COVID-19 case data and decide if there should be any recommended changes to the district’s mask policy.Before the task force meets, the district will stay vigilant.“We want to see if the downward trend is something that holds or if we end up at plateauing at a given level,” Berg said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 