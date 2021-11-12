Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One more Gallatin County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19, and cases again increased this week.The woman, in her 60s, died in a hospital during the week of Oct. 17. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the death certificate attributing her death to COVID-19 on Thursday.Her death brings the total of Gallatin County residents who have died of complications related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 89. Of those deaths, 25 have occurred since late August. For several weeks now, COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County have ebbed and flowed — although remaining well above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for high community transmission.After two weeks of a slow decline in weekly case averages, cases are back up again. As of Friday, the county had 441 active cases.The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents was 62.7, a 23% increase from the week prior, according to a weekly report from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.The county is still seeing high community transmission at a rate about three times what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as “high transmission” with about 349.5 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents this week.Since July, in alignment with CDC recommendations for communities in high transmission, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in an effort to curb the rise in infections.Overall, Montana had 7,361 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. To date, 2,479 Montanans have died, and Friday 320 people were in a hospital due to COVID-19.At Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, 22 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, said Kallie Kujawa the lead incident commander with Bozeman Health.Twelve of the COVID-19 patients at Deaconess were in the critical care unit, Kujawa said. The critical care unit was at 75% capacity, the medical unit at 90% capacity and the surgical unit was at 89% capacity, Kujawa said.The county’s percent positive rate — which health officials use to monitor the levels of community transmission in the county — was at 12.4%. The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done. Health officials also use the rate to monitor the levels of community transmission in the county.Gallatin City-County Public Health Officer Lori Christenson said Friday that Gallatin County has seen its first three confirmed flu cases.The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed on Oct. 28 the first flu case in the state, reported in Flathead County, since April 2020.“Flu is not a minor inconvenience,” Christenson noted. “For a lot of individuals, it can be quite serious.”According to DPHHS data, from 2019 to 2020 Montana saw more than 11,000 cases and 514 hospitalizations from the flu. Forty-one people died that season.Getting the annual flu shot is the best way to protect against the flu, Christenson said. People can safely receive a flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.Beyond protecting yourself and others, Christenson noted that combating both the flu and COVID-19 would stress the already stressed health care workers.“Our hospitals and health care systems are already extremely taxed, so it’s important to control the flu as much as possible to conserve those hospital resources,” Christenson said.Vaccination rates for COVID-19 have also slowly been ticking upwards. Kujawa said that Deaconess Hospital, which has been holding mass vaccination clinics for several weeks, has administered about 7,500 booster doses. The hospital had administered about 877 pediatric vaccines to children aged 5 to 11.Overall, about 63% of Gallatin County residents aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated.Information on vaccines, for both COVID-19 and the flu, can be found online at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines or by calling the local COVID-19 hotline at 548-0123.Another resource to find vaccination providers and schedule appointments can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-232-0233. 