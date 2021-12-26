Offers go here

COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021

Pfizer Vaccine, Bozeman Health
PharmD Jennifer Schultz, medication safety and quality specialist for Bozeman Health, holds a vial of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the Family Medicine department at {span}Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital{/span}. Each vial contains five to six doses of the vaccine. Once diluted with saline, the vaccine must be used within six hours.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A lot can happen in a year.

In 2021, COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, bringing a sense of relief to many people, and then the virus roared back. Housing got even more expensive in Bozeman. Voters backed a bond for a new courts building, selected city officials and voted down a levy for affordable housing.

Also, the Montana State University football team won a bunch of games. The team is headed to its first national title game since 1984.

The list could go on and on.

The Chronicle staff narrowed it down to 10.

Here are the top stories from the Bozeman area in 2021:

1. COVID-19 vaccines arrive, but the virus hasn’t left yet

In Gallatin County, the fight against the pandemic saw some highs and lows this year.

Early in the spring, Montanans felt hopeful as they finally lined up to get a COVID-19 shot. In Gallatin County, initial demand for the vaccines was high but vaccines scarce. Many frustrated residents traveled hundreds of miles outside of the county to find vaccines in other cities.

Bozeman Health Vaccination Clinic
Doctorate Nurse Practitioner Cyndee Bacon, middle, and Missy Rothebuer, a MSU nursing student, far right, prepare to vaccinate Hugh Myers, 97, and Pat Yaney, 92, at a vaccination clinic on Feb. 3, 2021, at Bozeman Health.

In July, the delta variant arrived in Montana and with it another wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Overwhelmed hospitals across Montana were forced to ration care. Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital relied on help from the National Guard and struggled with staffing shortages amid the surge in cases.

With vaccination rates ticking up — and the arrival of booster shots and vaccines for children — cases have been declining in the county since November. But the respite may be brief, as the omicron variant — a newer variant that is sweeping the nation — was detected in Gallatin County in late December. With the new year, local health officials are still giving out the same message: get vaccinated.

Housing
New affordable housing units are being built near a RV with a missing door on Friday.

2. Housing prices soar, workforce shortages abound

It was impossible for Bozeman residents to not notice the region’s housing crisis in 2021.

Though Bozeman’s housing market has long been hot, it went into a different stratosphere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That trend continued in 2021, with median sales prices for single-family homes in the county reaching $749,000 in October, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors.

The rental market followed suit, though it’s harder to track. Some renters in Bozeman reported being hit with rent increases of hundreds of dollars as the number of available units were scarce.

The impact was felt by even those with secure homes, as the housing market pushed many out of the region entirely and forced others to live in RVs or their cars. As a result, grocery stores, health care employers, restaurants and even the city of Bozeman itself struggled with staffing throughout the year.

Though other factors are at play, like the pandemic and high child care costs, many local employers have placed the brunt of the blame on Bozeman’s seemingly ever-increasing cost of living.

Law and Justice tour
Flower planters brighten the entrance to the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. 

4. Voters approve courts building bond, pick city officials; housing levy fails

Another election season came and went in 2021.

Voters approved a $29 million bond for a 57,000-square-foot building that will replace the aging Law and Justice Center. Property taxes are set to increase with the passage of the bond.

For example, a taxpayer in the county with a $500,000 assessed home would pay an additional $32.50 on their tax bill. Construction could begin in February.

Part-time municipal Judge Colleen Herrington won her bid to become Bozeman’s second full-time city judge. Herrington will serve a four year term.

Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham was elected mayor, and will continue to serve as deputy mayor until his term begins in 2024.

No new faces joined the Bozeman City Commission, with Cunnighham, I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Christoper Coburn retaining their seats. Madgic will serve for two years, while Pomeroy and Coburn will serve for four years.

An affordable housing levy was denied by Bozeman voters, dealing a blow to the city’s affordable housing efforts. Two other ballot questions — one to pay for the relocation of Fire Station #2 to the Montana State University Campus, and the other to pay for repairs to Bogert Pool — passed.

drought
Tim Feddes walks over the furthest reach of a center pivot irrigation system at his farm outside Manhattan, Montana, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Feddes usually waters the corners of a field not reached by the pivot sprinkler with a hand water line but has had trouble keeping up with the dry weather.

5. A long, dry year

Drought descended on southwest Montana in the spring, and dry conditions have lasted through the early portion of the winter. Snowpacks were light and they melted early, causing an array of challenges region-wide. A number of wildfires sparked, a host of fishing restrictions were enacted and widespread cuts to water usage put farmers and ranchers in a tough spot. Smoke lingered in the air for much of the summer and fall, and fire restrictions on public land took hold.

The city of Bozeman issued a stage 2 drought declaration in mid-July, restricting people from watering their lawns and plants outside at certain times. A water surcharge took effect in the city at the start of August. Bozeman city commissioners scaled the order back to a stage 1 declaration later that month, then finally rescinded the order in mid-October.

Bob Connors, superintendent
Bob Connors

6. Bozeman School District superintendent spot goes vacant

After placing him on administrative leave in November 2020, the Bozeman School Board and former Superintendent Bob Connors reached a severance agreement of $290,000 in early January 20201. The Chronicle obtained records in February that showed Connors had initially been placed on administrative leave due to a “verbal assault” incident.

Instead of immediately starting a search, the board appointed then deputy superintendent Casey Bertram as the interim superintendent through June 2022. After hiring consulting firm Ray and Associates in August, the district began a nationwide search for their next superintendent, with applications due at the end of December. Interviews are expected to take place in early 2022.

yellowstone
Visitors to Yellowstone National Park climb steps to view the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces on June 16.

7. Yellowstone National Park visitation sets a new record

Visitation in Yellowstone National Park soared throughout 2021, breaking monthly records in May, June, July, August and September, and setting a new annual visitation record.

Through November, more than 4.8 million visits had been recorded by the park in 2021, shattering the previous record of 4.25 million visits, set in 2016.

July was the park’s busiest month on record and the first month in Yellowstone’s history where the number of recreation visits exceeded 1 million. The uptick occurred after pandemic-related closures were lifted in the summer of 2020.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — the first Native American person to ever serve as a cabinet secretary — commented on record-breaking visitation to national parks when she stopped in Yellowstone on a tour of the West. She praised the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act and said investments from the bill are necessary to manage increasing visitation on public lands.

Hebgen dam trout Madison River
Volunteers and employees of Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks use electrofishing tools and nets to collect trout and other fish stranded in a channel of the upper Madison River below Hebgen Dam on Dec. 1, 2021.

8. Hebgen Dam malfunction drops flows in upper Madison River

The Hebgen Dam malfunctioned in the early hours of Nov. 30.

The failure of a metal coupler on a gate at the dam led to a dramatic plunge in water flowing downstream on the Madison River, the mobilization of a small army of volunteers to rescue stranded fish, a midnight repair effort and reports that indicated the dam’s operators — NorthWestern Energy — violated two license requirements with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Flows below the dam fell from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 CFS within 15 minutes.

Spawning redds were exposed and fish were left stranded in the side channels of the Madison River in the nearly two days it took for the utility company to repair the broken gate component. Flows returned to normal after the malfunction, but the impact to the fishery may be unknown for several years.

Montana Hall File, MSU File
An American flag flies at half-staff in front of Montana Hall at sunset on Montana State University campus April 2, 2021. The flag was at half-staff in honor of the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

9. Law allowing concealed carry on campus passes Legislature, then goes to court

The 2021 Legislative session saw a handful of laws impacting the state’s higher education system, one that aimed to allow concealed carry on college campuses stirred up controversy.

Introduced in early January, House Bill 102 expanded state gun laws to allow concealed carry on campuses. It quickly moved through the House and Senate, which each had Republican majorities. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law on Feb. 18.

Following the public outcry from students, faculty and residents, the Board of Regents voted in May to file a lawsuit against the law, arguing it violated the constitutional authority of the board.

The board initially filed its suit in the Montana Supreme Court but when the court did not accept its jurisdiction, the lawsuit was filed in Helena’s district court in May.

At the end of November, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon struck down the campus carry provision of HB 102. Attorney General Austin Knudsen said he planned to file an appeal with the Montana Supreme Court.

Bozeman Health Crisis Intervention Team
One of the rooms that Bozeman Health plans to use CARES Act funding to remodel for the short-term treatment of people experiencing mental health emergencies.

10. Bozeman Health to add inpatient psychiatric unit

Bozeman Health announced in October it will add a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at Deaconess Hospital.

The health care system has long been under pressure from local advocates to add inpatient mental health care — which advocates say is the biggest gap in mental health care in Gallatin County.

With a population of a little more than 118,000, Gallatin County has no mental health care beds inside a medical facility, although the county does have a limited number of crisis beds at the Hope House.

Public pressure for Bozeman Health to address the health care gap ramped up this year. A local group of medical professionals and advocates held rallies outside of the Deaconess Hospital.

Equal Rights for Mental Health
A group of protesters including actor Glenn Close march in front of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital along Highland Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon carrying signs addressing the lack of inpatient care for people with mental health issues at the hospital.

The group even appeared on a documentary series on mental health co-hosted by Oprah.

Advocates have said this is a first step but that more is needed to address mental health care needs for children and adolescents.

Bozeman Health said the inpatient psychiatric unit will tentatively open in 2023.

sasser jr plea guilty
James Sasser Jr. pleads guilty to three charges stemming from the killing of his 12-year-old grandson in early 2020 at their home near Hebgen Lake at the Law and Justice Center on Friday, August 6, 2021.

10. Court proceedings advance in murder of West Yellowstone child

James Alex Hurley’s death and the related charges against various family members have made headlines for nearly two years at this point.

While the arrests and charges all came in 2020, the court cases revolving around the torture and killing of the 12-year-old in West Yellowstone continued to play out throughout 2021.

Patricia Batts, who prosecutors paint as the leader of the abuse that killed her grandson, is the only person accused who looks set to go to trial. While her trial isn’t scheduled to begin until the summer of 2022, the argument over whether the death penalty can be sought against her heated up in 2021. Prosecutors say death would be fair punishment for her alleged crimes, but her defense attorneys argue that it would be unconstitutional.

In August 2021, James Sasser Jr., Hurley’s grandfather, pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide in the killing of Hurley, as well as tampering with a witness and criminal child endangerment. Sasser’s sentencing hearing is set for January 2022.

Madison Sasser, Hurley’s aunt who was 18 at the time of his death, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated kidnapping in early 2021, just a few days before the first anniversary of Hurley’s death. As part of a plea agreement, a felony negligent homicide charge against Sasser was dropped.

