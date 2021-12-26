COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021

A lot can happen in a year.
In 2021, COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, bringing a sense of relief to many people, and then the virus roared back. Housing got even more expensive in Bozeman. Voters backed a bond for a new courts building, selected city officials and voted down a levy for affordable housing.
Also, the Montana State University football team won a bunch of games. The team is headed to its first national title game since 1984.
The list could go on and on.
The Chronicle staff narrowed it down to 10.
Here are the top stories from the Bozeman area in 2021:
1. COVID-19 vaccines arrive, but the virus hasn’t left yet
In Gallatin County, the fight against the pandemic saw some highs and lows this year.
With vaccination rates ticking up — and the arrival of booster shots and vaccines for children — cases have been declining in the county since November. But the respite may be brief, as the omicron variant — a newer variant that is sweeping the nation — was detected in Gallatin County in late December. With the new year, local health officials are still giving out the same message: get vaccinated.
2. Housing prices soar, workforce shortages abound
It was impossible for Bozeman residents to not notice the region’s housing crisis in 2021.
Though Bozeman’s housing market has long been hot, it went into a different stratosphere during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That trend continued in 2021, with median sales prices for single-family homes in the county reaching $749,000 in October, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
The rental market followed suit, though it’s harder to track. Some renters in Bozeman reported being hit with rent increases of hundreds of dollars as the number of available units were scarce.
The impact was felt by even those with secure homes, as the housing market pushed many out of the region entirely and forced others to live in RVs or their cars. As a result, grocery stores, health care employers, restaurants and even the city of Bozeman itself struggled with staffing throughout the year.
Though other factors are at play, like the pandemic and high child care costs, many local employers have placed the brunt of the blame on Bozeman’s seemingly ever-increasing cost of living.
4. Voters approve courts building bond, pick city officials; housing levy fails
Another election season came and went in 2021.
Voters approved a $29 million bond for a 57,000-square-foot building that will replace the aging Law and Justice Center. Property taxes are set to increase with the passage of the bond.
For example, a taxpayer in the county with a $500,000 assessed home would pay an additional $32.50 on their tax bill. Construction could begin in February.
Part-time municipal Judge Colleen Herrington won her bid to become Bozeman’s second full-time city judge. Herrington will serve a four year term.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham was elected mayor, and will continue to serve as deputy mayor until his term begins in 2024.
No new faces joined the Bozeman City Commission, with Cunnighham, I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Christoper Coburn retaining their seats. Madgic will serve for two years, while Pomeroy and Coburn will serve for four years.
An affordable housing levy was denied by Bozeman voters, dealing a blow to the city’s affordable housing efforts. Two other ballot questions — one to pay for the relocation of Fire Station #2 to the Montana State University Campus, and the other to pay for repairs to Bogert Pool — passed.
6. Bozeman School District superintendent spot goes vacant
After placing him on administrative leave in November 2020, the Bozeman School Board and former Superintendent Bob Connors reached a severance agreement of $290,000 in early January 20201. The Chronicle obtained records in February that showed Connors had initially been placed on administrative leave due to a “verbal assault” incident.
Instead of immediately starting a search, the board appointed then deputy superintendent Casey Bertram as the interim superintendent through June 2022. After hiring consulting firm Ray and Associates in August, the district began a nationwide search for their next superintendent, with applications due at the end of December. Interviews are expected to take place in early 2022.
7. Yellowstone National Park visitation sets a new record
Visitation in Yellowstone National Park soared throughout 2021, breaking monthly records in May, June, July, August and September, and setting a new annual visitation record.
Through November, more than 4.8 million visits had been recorded by the park in 2021, shattering the previous record of 4.25 million visits, set in 2016.
8. Hebgen Dam malfunction drops flows in upper Madison River
The Hebgen Dam malfunctioned in the early hours of Nov. 30.
The failure of a metal coupler on a gate at the dam led to a dramatic plunge in water flowing downstream on the Madison River, the mobilization of a small army of volunteers to rescue stranded fish, a midnight repair effort and reports that indicated the dam’s operators — NorthWestern Energy — violated two license requirements with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Flows below the dam fell from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 CFS within 15 minutes.
Spawning redds were exposed and fish were left stranded in the side channels of the Madison River in the nearly two days it took for the utility company to repair the broken gate component. Flows returned to normal after the malfunction, but the impact to the fishery may be unknown for several years.
9. Law allowing concealed carry on campus passes Legislature, then goes to court
The 2021 Legislative session saw a handful of laws impacting the state’s higher education system, one that aimed to allow concealed carry on college campuses stirred up controversy.
Following the public outcry from students, faculty and residents, the Board of Regents voted in May to file a lawsuit against the law, arguing it violated the constitutional authority of the board.
10. Bozeman Health to add inpatient psychiatric unit
The health care system has long been under pressure from local advocates to add inpatient mental health care — which advocates say is the biggest gap in mental health care in Gallatin County.
With a population of a little more than 118,000, Gallatin County has no mental health care beds inside a medical facility, although the county does have a limited number of crisis beds at the Hope House.
Public pressure for Bozeman Health to address the health care gap ramped up this year. A local group of medical professionals and advocates held rallies outside of the Deaconess Hospital.
The group even appeared on a documentary series on mental health co-hosted by Oprah.
Bozeman Health said the inpatient psychiatric unit will tentatively open in 2023.
10. Court proceedings advance in murder of West Yellowstone child
James Alex Hurley’s death and the related charges against various family members have made headlines for nearly two years at this point.
While the arrests and charges all came in 2020, the court cases revolving around the torture and killing of the 12-year-old in West Yellowstone continued to play out throughout 2021.
Patricia Batts, who prosecutors paint as the leader of the abuse that killed her grandson, is the only person accused who looks set to go to trial. While her trial isn’t scheduled to begin until the summer of 2022, the argument over whether the death penalty can be sought against her heated up in 2021. Prosecutors say death would be fair punishment for her alleged crimes, but her defense attorneys argue that it would be unconstitutional.
