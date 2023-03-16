Gallatin County Commissioners Scott MacFarlane and Jennifer Boyer listens to fellow commissioner Zach Brown speak during a meeting with U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Gallatin County Commissioners Scott MacFarlane and Jennifer Boyer listens to fellow commissioner Zach Brown speak during a meeting with U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
The Gallatin County Commission and Rep. Ryan Zinke met Thursday to outline major needs for the county, which spanned transportation, health care and funding wants.
Zinke said that he has been visiting with county commissioners to get a better understanding of what their needs are. Zinke said that he wanted his priorities to be in line with local elected officials on the ground.
“We’re here to figure out what you need and where your pain is,” Zinke said.
One of the more pressing issues brought forth was the county’s inability to build roadways, largely from a lack of funding. Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the county does not have a mechanism to generate revenue to build roads.
All of the major roadways in the county are shared with the Montana Department of Transportation, but the responsibility of taking care of those roadways tends to fall onto the county, MacFarlane said.
However, federal funding for those roads typically flows through MDT first, leaving the county with little financial aid for projects.
MacFarlane asked Zinke, who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee for transportation, that federal dollars be sent to local governments more often to avoid going through MDT to access them.
Without more money flowing to the county for road construction and repair projects, development could take a hit.
“Looking forward, it’s pretty bleak that we’re going to be able to build the roads we need to support the growth,” MacFarlane said.
Commissioner Zach Brown lauded how federal money was distributed through the American Rescue Plan. Similar to MacFarlane’s request, that tranche of COVID-19 relief money was sent directly to local governments instead of the state being used as a go-between.
Brown said that the distribution method helped to cut down on “two to four years of bureaucracy” in order to get the federal money into projects throughout the county.
“We really appreciated that shift, and hope that it becomes a pattern,” Brown said.
Another issue was changes coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could affect funding for rural cancer screenings.
Brown said that Gallatin County receives federal money for the screenings on behalf of other counties — including Meagher, Park, Wheatland and others — and there is a concern that screening outreach efforts are on the way to losing funding.
Mental health care and elder care were touched on, too. Brown said that the safety net funding those services was falling apart, and the county has been placed in the middle of trying to fund and make those services work.
Zinke said that historic changes in those systems are being paid for today in a variety of ways. For example, if a person is in crisis and law enforcement responds, the county typically foots the bill for the cost of transport to the Montana State Hospital.
Programs like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare are designed to work well when people are putting in more money than what is being taken out, Zinke said.
When the opposite happens, that leads to budget issues.
He said that spending at the federal level is 28% discretionary spending for agencies like the Department of Defense or Department of the Interior. The larger chunk is mandatory spending for entitlement programs, Zinke said.
Programs under those entitlements should be reviewed because there are likely areas that have been neglected or programs that have not been doing what they should have done, he said.
“There’s other areas we need to attend to, obviously mental health is one, because we’re paying for it,” Zinke said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.