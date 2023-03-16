Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission and Rep. Ryan Zinke met Thursday to outline major needs for the county, which spanned transportation, health care and funding wants.

Zinke said that he has been visiting with county commissioners to get a better understanding of what their needs are. Zinke said that he wanted his priorities to be in line with local elected officials on the ground.

“We’re here to figure out what you need and where your pain is,” Zinke said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.