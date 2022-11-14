Election Day, Rest Home File
The Gallatin Rest Home is pictured here on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A voter approved tax increase will help to keep the Gallatin County Rest Home afloat while skilled nursing facilities around the state close their doors.

Unofficial final election results from the Gallatin County Elections Office showed that voters approved a mill levy to support the struggling facility with 62% of the vote.

The approval allows the Gallatin County Commission to levy up to nine mills to support the facility.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

