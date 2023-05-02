Yellowstone hospital
Buy Now

A car drives down Canyon Street in West Yellowstone on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Voters in West Yellowstone approved creating a hospital district, priming the town for a future 24-hour emergency medical facility.

Early results from the Gallatin County Elections Department showed about 77% of voters in favor of the measure compared to 23% against. The district, known as the Hebgen Basin Hospital District, will be the first such district in Gallatin County.

The hospital district also comes with a five-member board of trustees that will govern the district, and have authority to make financial decisions within the district’s boundaries.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com