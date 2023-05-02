Voters in West Yellowstone approved creating a hospital district, priming the town for a future 24-hour emergency medical facility.
Early results from the Gallatin County Elections Department showed about 77% of voters in favor of the measure compared to 23% against. The district, known as the Hebgen Basin Hospital District, will be the first such district in Gallatin County.
The hospital district also comes with a five-member board of trustees that will govern the district, and have authority to make financial decisions within the district’s boundaries.
Kenny Jones, a member of the five-person board, has pushed to create a hospital district from the early stages of gathering signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
Jones said that he was excited and pleased with the overwhelming support for the measure.
“It’s really going to help the community grow and help the generations to come in the area,” Jones said.
A hospital district, similar to other special districts like a fire district, gives authority to the board of trustees to make financial decisions and plan for the usage of taxpayer money within the district’s boundaries.
However, property owners will not be immediately taxed. The board of trustees will first have to create a plan for how to use tax money. That plan will then need to be approved by the Gallatin County Commission.
Jones said that first step is to organize the board of trustees, which includes Lindsey Charlton, Roy Davis, Robin Eyman and Doug Schmier.
Exactly how much a hospital district, and a future hospital in West Yellowstone, could cost remains unclear.
West Yellowstone’s hospital district shares the same boundaries as the Hebgen Basin Fire District, which means the pair of districts will share the same taxpayer base.
The fire district generated over $16.9 million in tax revenue last year, which could act as a baseline for possible funding in the hospital district.
Another litmus test on future tax revenue could be found in neighboring Madison County, which has a hospital district that has been operating since 1953.
That hospital district governs and funds the Madison Valley Medical Center, which earned $1.6 million from tax revenue in 2021.
Jones has pointed to patient revenue as a way to defray costs to taxpayers once the hospital is built. The Madison Valley Medical Center earned $9.8 million in patient revenue in 2021.
Once the board is situated, the next move will be to begin a feasibility study that will begin the process of designing a hospital, Jones said.
Jones estimated that the study could cost up to $65,000, and intended to apply for a grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to pay for it. That program has different funding available depending on the length of a proposed project.
For example, year-long project could receive up to $50,000, while two-year projects could be awarded up to $100,000. The deadline for those grants is May 15.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.