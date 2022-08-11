Let the news come to you

Billings Clinic will open a new clinic in West Yellowstone for primary and urgent care Jan. 1, 2023.

The town council of West Yellowstone unanimously voted to partner with Billings Clinic after a call for proposals, and the agreement was finalized July 19.

Billings Clinic, a nonprofit health care organization with 20 locations across Montana and Wyoming, will take over the clinic building at 11 S. Electric St., which is operated by Community Health Partners, the health care organization previously partnered with the Yellowstone National Park gateway town.

