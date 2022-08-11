Billings Clinic will open a new clinic in West Yellowstone for primary and urgent care Jan. 1, 2023.
The town council of West Yellowstone unanimously voted to partner with Billings Clinic after a call for proposals, and the agreement was finalized July 19.
Billings Clinic, a nonprofit health care organization with 20 locations across Montana and Wyoming, will take over the clinic building at 11 S. Electric St., which is operated by Community Health Partners, the health care organization previously partnered with the Yellowstone National Park gateway town.
Dr. Kyle Goltz, the chair of West Yellowstone’s Health Care Services Advisory Board, said that Billings Clinic’s proposal featured expanded services and clinic hours.
“They offered to bring a physician into town, which we haven’t had,” Goltz said. “They have a great vision and a good track record.”
In addition to a full-time physician, Billings Clinic has agreed to provide extended hours during peak tourist season, estimated from May 1 to Sept. 30, which the agreement says will “allow for double the capacity and weekend availability.”
The closest hospital to the town is the Big Sky Medical Center, about 50 miles away.
Billings Clinic has said it will also provide diagnostic services, including X-rays, and access to traveling specialists.
The deal includes a risk-share agreement — West Yellowstone will set aside $200,000 per year to cover the financial losses of the new clinic. According to Goltz, that is double the amount set aside to reimburse the current provider, CHP.
Hannah Shirkey, the vice president of regional operations for Billings Clinic, said that the health care organization expects to lose more than $200,000 in the clinic’s first year, but they expect subsequent years will lose less than that.
“We’ll continue to invest in additional services as the community needs change each year,” Shirkey said. “We are incredibly impressed with the community’s commitment to growing their health care services and really delighted to partner with them.”
Billings Clinic has started the hiring process for a physician and staff for the West Yellowstone clinic.
