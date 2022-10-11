Gallatin County Courthouse File
Buy Now

The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse on Feb. 3.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

More water infrastructure projects are slated to get COVID-19 relief money in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved moving forward with grant money for wastewater projects in West Yellowstone and Big Sky.

The commission’s approval effectively turned over $750,000 of state ARPA funding — and coordination of the project — to the Montana Department of Natural Resources, according to county documents.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.