More water infrastructure projects are slated to get COVID-19 relief money in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved moving forward with grant money for wastewater projects in West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
The commission’s approval effectively turned over $750,000 of state ARPA funding — and coordination of the project — to the Montana Department of Natural Resources, according to county documents.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the West Yellowstone project was one the county identified as a project where it was more useful for the county to remove itself as a middle man and to turn management back to the state.
“Even though we delegate the funds, they manage the grant,” MacFarlane said.
That project seeks to replace the town’s wastewater lagoon with a mechanical wastewater treatment plant.
Tourism has overtaxed and overloaded the system, and has prevented growth in West Yellowstone, according to an application for the grant funding.
The lagoon’s treatment capacity is 439,000 gallons per day, but receives about 650,000 gallons per day.
That means that the lagoon’s treatment capacity is being overexerted and leaving wastewater untreated, which could threaten groundwater quality.
The commission also approved $200,000 in county ARPA funding for the Big Sky Water and Sewer District’s Water Resource and Recovery facility. That project aims to double the district’s treatment of wastewater.
Ron Edwards, the general manager of the district, said that replacing the existing sequencing batch reactors with membrane bioreactors in the new plant would double the district’s treatment capacity to up to 1.3 million gallons per day.
Edwards said that the project also intends to expand the district’s biosolids program, adding that 100% of that treated waste gets reused as compost around Big Sky.
The county’s contribution to the project would go toward repaying some of the costs of dredging solids from the three holding ponds that the district uses for aeration.
Commissioner Zach Brown asked if the ponds would be decommissioned and the land repurposed when the project was completed. Edwards said that the ponds would still be used for treated storage, and additional wastewater could be piped out and used to make snow for the Yellowstone Club.
He added that another reason that another reason the district is increasing the capabilities of the plant was for snowmaking.
Work on the wastewater treatment plant upgrade has been ongoing, with the next major step being installing roofs on the facility before winter sets in.
“We’re a year and three months into a two-and-a-half year build,” Edwards said. “We’re on schedule, which given the climate we’re in is pretty remarkable.”
