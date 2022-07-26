Collective Elevation, Dispenary, Bozeman
Store Manager Helene Seymour pulls out two jars of marijuana for a photo June 3 at Collective Elevation.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

It’s official: Voters in Gallatin County will get a second chance on deciding whether to increase sales taxes on marijuana.

The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved a pair of local option tax ballot questions Tuesday that, if approved by voters on Nov. 8, would raise the sales tax on medical and recreational marijuana sales in the county.

This will be the second time that Gallatin County voters will decide whether to approve a 3% sales tax increase to both medical and recreational marijuana this year.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

