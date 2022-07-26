It’s official: Voters in Gallatin County will get a second chance on deciding whether to increase sales taxes on marijuana.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved a pair of local option tax ballot questions Tuesday that, if approved by voters on Nov. 8, would raise the sales tax on medical and recreational marijuana sales in the county.
This will be the second time that Gallatin County voters will decide whether to approve a 3% sales tax increase to both medical and recreational marijuana this year.
Voters originally approved both tax questions during the June 7 primary election — 77% were in favor of increasing the sales tax on recreational marijuana, and 56% were in favor of an increase for medical marijuana.
However, the commission rejected the tax increase a few weeks later because public notices required by state law were not published in time. That rejection nullified the increase in sales tax that would have gone into effect on Sept. 1.
Should voters approve the familiar ballot questions, the increase in taxes would go into effect March 1, 2023.
“We’re in the unique position of having some pretty reliable data that the community already supports this kind of question,” Commissioner Scott Macfarlane said.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that if one of the questions had failed, he might have reconsidered asking voters again to make a decision on the proposed tax increases.
Brown reiterated that the money from the tax increases would be used to bolster mental health services in the county.
Gallatin County was one of 13 counties that approved a local option sales tax for marijuana in June. Despite the county rejecting the increase, 16 counties in all have some form of increased local sales tax on marijuana.
Only two counties, Missoula County and Ravalli County, increased the sales tax on recreational marijuana but not medical marijuana.
The state also taxes medical and recreational marijuana. Should Gallatin County voters approve both questions, the total sales taxes would increase to 7% and 23%, respectively.
The county would retain 50% of the tax revenue. Municipalities, like Bozeman, would receive 45% based on each city and town’s share of the total population of the county. The remaining 5% would be sent to the Montana Department of Revenue.
The state has collected an estimated $20.9 million in marijuana sales tax revenue through the first six months of the year. Marijuana sales in Gallatin County topped $3.8 million in June, according to the Montana Cannabis Control Division’s monthly sales report.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.