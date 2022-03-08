Gallatin County voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax on marijuana sold in the county.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved adding a pair of ballot questions Tuesday that will ask voters whether they want to increase the sales taxes on both medical and recreational marijuana by 3%.
Voters will get the chance to choose on adding the local-option tax to marijuana sales on June 7. Should either pass, the taxes would become effective on Oct. 1, according to county commission documents.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said during the meeting that people submitting public comments have questioned why the county is looking to add additional tax to marijuana instead of other products, like alcohol and tobacco.
He said state law doesn’t allow local governments to tax alcohol and tobacco. Brown added that the ability to ask voters whether to approve or deny a local-option excise tax on marijuana is a new, unique feature allowed by state law.
“Were this to pass, I am excited by the prospect of putting these resources to use and bolstering our mental health services in the county,” Brown said.
Though no public comment was heard during Tuesday’s meeting, county residents and dispensary owners have questioned a possible increase in taxes on marijuana sales since the commission announced its intent to let voters decide in February.
Some disagreed with the tax outright. Others were fine with an increase in taxes on recreational sales but not medical.
Four counties — Missoula, Dawson, Park and Yellowstone — have approved similar taxes. Missoula County voters were the only ones to deny an increased tax on medical marijuana.
“We’re not making this decision on behalf of the voters, the voters get to weigh in,” Brown said.
The tax increase would stack with the existing state tax rate on medical and recreational marijuana. Should the ballot questions pass, the tax rate for medical marijuana sold in Gallatin County would increase to a total of 7%, while recreational would increase to 23%.
However, Gallatin County would not collect all of the money that could be generated by the new taxes, according to the Montana Department of Revenue’s Cannabis Control Division.
The county would get 50%, while other municipalities within the county — like Bozeman — would get 45% of the money. The final 5% would go to the state agency.
Combined year-to-date sales for medical and recreational marijuana totaled just over $47 million, according to the state’s Cannabis Sales Report. Combined estimated tax revenue reached $6.3 million.