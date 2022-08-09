Gallatin County voters will get to decide whether they want to fund the county nursing home in November.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved adding a ballot question for the Nov. 8 General Election that will ask whether voters want to approve up to nine mills, or tax mechanisms, to help fund the struggling Gallatin Rest Home.
The cost in taxpayer money from applying all nine mills would be just over $3.9 million — each mill is $437,051, based on the fiscal year 2022 value of a countywide mill.
Boiled down further, the estimated annual tax increase for a home in the county with a taxable value of $500,000 would be $60.75, according to county documents.
The Gallatin Rest Home had operated as an enterprise fund for many years, meaning it should be self-sufficient. Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer, said that has not been the case for several years.
Last year, the nursing home was subsidized by the county at a rate of $1.5 million.
The major issue impacting the nursing home’s funding is that Medicaid and Medicare rates are not sufficient to cover the cost of care for patients at the facility, she said.
The state’s Medicaid rate for Gallatin County this year is $212.93 per person per day, a marginal increase from the previous year.
Darcel Vaughn, Gallatin Rest Home administrator, said that the majority of the residents at the nursing facility are Medicaid approved. Because of the dismal Medicaid rate from the state, the facility is losing “well over $100 a day per resident.”
Commissioner Zach Brown said that if the state does increase reimbursement rates for Medicaid, that would decrease the county’s reliance on mill funding for the skilled nursing facility.
“The fact that we’re even here points back to the state of Montana and their dwindling support for public skilled nursing facilities,” Brown said.
Every person that spoke at Tuesday’s meeting was in favor of the ballot question, with some noting the Gallatin Rest Home is fast becoming the lone skilled-nursing facility in the county with other skilled nursing facilities — like Bridger Rehab & Care — closing across the state.
One asked if mills would be used to help the nursing facility become financially capable of hiring more staff, and in turn get the 69-bed facility at full capacity.
Vaughn said that the long term care portion of the facility is almost full again, and hopes to have the rehab portion of the building open sometime next week. The Gallatin Rest Home is also bringing 11 residents from Bridger Rehab & Care.
The hope is that with the rehab reopening, costs will decrease because the facility will begin receiving Medicare payments, which are more than Medicaid.
The money from the mills would also go toward upgrading the building. Vaughn said that because of the financial difficulties, the Gallatin Rest Home does not have money for capital projects.
She said one of the things that residents are suffering through now is the heat.
Commissioner MacFarlane said that he is confident that the ballot question is the right question to ask residents in the county.
“This question represents a good honest starting point for the county and the citizens to discuss their investment in the rest home,” MacFarlane said.
Commissioner Joe Skinner agreed, adding that the taxpayers in the county are already making up the difference in funding the nursing facility through the county’s general fund.
He said that it wasn’t right to keep taking more and more money from the general fund without voter approval.
“I’m thankful to my younger counterparts on this commission to see the need for doing this,” Skinner said. “As younger voters contemplate this issue, we’re all going to face it.”
