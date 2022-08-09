Let the news come to you

Gallatin County voters will get to decide whether they want to fund the county nursing home in November.

The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved adding a ballot question for the Nov. 8 General Election that will ask whether voters want to approve up to nine mills, or tax mechanisms, to help fund the struggling Gallatin Rest Home.

The cost in taxpayer money from applying all nine mills would be just over $3.9 million — each mill is $437,051, based on the fiscal year 2022 value of a countywide mill.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

