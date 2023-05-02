Let the news come to you

Voters in Belgrade and parts of Gallatin County were split Tuesday on approving a park district and bonds to pay for an indoor pool facility.

According to unofficial results released just after 10 p.m. Tuesday by the Gallatin County Elections Department, 55% of voters approved the park, recreation and trail district. The general obligation bonds meant to fund construction of an aquatic facility were rejected by 62% of voters.

The park district mirrors Belgrade High School District No. 44, which includes the city of Belgrade and land in Gallatin County. There are between 30,000 and 40,000 residents in the district.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com