Voters in Belgrade and parts of Gallatin County were split Tuesday on approving a park district and bonds to pay for an indoor pool facility.
According to unofficial results released just after 10 p.m. Tuesday by the Gallatin County Elections Department, 55% of voters approved the park, recreation and trail district. The general obligation bonds meant to fund construction of an aquatic facility were rejected by 62% of voters.
The park district mirrors Belgrade High School District No. 44, which includes the city of Belgrade and land in Gallatin County. There are between 30,000 and 40,000 residents in the district.
The split ticket means that taxpayers in the district will not have to pay for the $49 million in bonds that would have been used for the construction of the aquatic facility.
However, taxpayers are still on the hook for operations and maintenance costs for the park district.
Maintenance costs amount to $1.5 million in the first year of the park district’s operation, which is about $27 per each $100,000 of assessed market value of a person’s property.
Proponents of the ballot measures argued that an indoor pool in Belgrade would bolster the city’s economy and continued growth could defray the tax burden in years to come.
Neil Cardwell, Belgrade city manager, said that despite voters rejecting the aquatic center the evening was a win for the city of Belgrade with the approval of school mills and passage of the park district.
He said that the cost of the park district would remain unchanged, and that the money would go directly to trails and maintenance.
Cardwell added that it was too soon to speculate whether the city would bring bonds to pay for an aquatic center to voters again.
“We knew that aquatics was going to be a heavy ask and a heavy lift to the community,” Cardwell said.
Previously, the Gallatin County Commission approved an interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Belgrade that created a board with members from both governing bodies.
That governing board will have the authority to make financial decisions in the district.
