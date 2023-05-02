Monforton
A $14 million plan to add onto the Monforton School in Four Corners was failing in election results released Tuesday night.

Unofficial election results released just after 10 p.m. Tuesday showed 53% of voters opposed the Monforton School bond. About 46% of voters supported the bond. The margin between the two counts in that set of results was 98 votes.

The bond would have added a two-story building to Monforton’s 22-acre site that would house either grades K-2 or grades 3-5. The bond would also have covered safety and security updates, play area improvements and improvements to parking and pedestrian areas.


