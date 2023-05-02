A $14 million plan to add onto the Monforton School in Four Corners was failing in election results released Tuesday night.
Unofficial election results released just after 10 p.m. Tuesday showed 53% of voters opposed the Monforton School bond. About 46% of voters supported the bond. The margin between the two counts in that set of results was 98 votes.
The bond would have added a two-story building to Monforton’s 22-acre site that would house either grades K-2 or grades 3-5. The bond would also have covered safety and security updates, play area improvements and improvements to parking and pedestrian areas.
The bond would have cost taxpayers an annual $48 per each $100,000 of their home’s value.
“The impetus behind all of it was to put in front of voters to find out what their feelings were,” said Monforton Superintendent Darren Strauch.
He said a vocal group wanted them to go back to the drawing board, and if the results hold, they’ll have to do just that.
About 20 citizens got together in April to discourage others from voting “yes” on the bond, citing poor planning on the district’s part. Opponents said the district should have bought enough land to build another school to take the pressure off the small Monforton parcel. They also expressed concern about traffic in the area and the lack of room for growth on the site.
The purchase of land will still be on the table if the bond fails, Strauch said. It’s up to the school board as to whether the district will make a similar request next year.
Strauch said the district will continue to try to reach Monforton residents as it considers what to do next, especially those without children in the schools.
Strauch expects Monforton to reach capacity next year. He said shuffling students to ease crowding is nothing new to the district, and that solution will have to continue moving forward.
“I feel like we’ve been pretty able to meet the student needs and continue to offer a great education,” Strauch said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.