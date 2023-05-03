Logan
Residents and landowners in Logan approved creating a water and sewer district a year after the first push for a district failed.

Unofficial preliminary results from from the Gallatin County Elections Department showed that voters in Logan approved the measure with 85% of the vote. The push for a water and sewer district was in response to concern that wells in Logan could be contaminated by septic drainage fields.

This election cycle was the second chance that residents and landowners in Logan had at creating a water and sewer district. The measure did have support last year, but failed to get enough votes to qualify.


