Residents and landowners in Logan approved creating a water and sewer district a year after the first push for a district failed.
Unofficial preliminary results from from the Gallatin County Elections Department showed that voters in Logan approved the measure with 85% of the vote. The push for a water and sewer district was in response to concern that wells in Logan could be contaminated by septic drainage fields.
This election cycle was the second chance that residents and landowners in Logan had at creating a water and sewer district. The measure did have support last year, but failed to get enough votes to qualify.
In order for it to pass, the district had to hit at least 40% of registered voters and landowners in the area voting on the measure.
About 70% of registered voters in Logan cast a ballot this year.
Approval of the new water and sewer district means that a five-member governing board will have authority to make financial decisions within the district’s boundaries.
Jay McCurry, a member of the governing board, stumped for the water and sewer district on both occasions. He said that the passage of the district was a “real relief,” and that adding a sewer system would be a boon for the town.
Building out a sewer system in the town could solve the issue of well contamination, which is spurred by the small average lot size of 50 feet by 140 feet in Logan.
People rely on septic systems and drainage fields because of the lack of a sewer system.
McCurry said that when a septic system fails, a landowner has to find a new spot on their property for a new system.
That system and accompanying drainage field end up next to a neighboring well, which has led to issues with contamination, McCurry said.
McCurry said that water seeping from drainage fields was a main reason that wells were contaminated in the town. He added that water is easier to get rid of, and does not need to go through a complex processing system like solid waste does.
He also said Logan’s sewer system will likely take only water rather than solids, and that residents would still rely on septic tanks for solids.
The first step after voter-approval of the district will be to register the district with the state and hammer out guidelines and bylaws for the governing board to follow.
McCurry said the board will look for grant money to aid in the sewer design and construction process. He was unsure how much a new sewer system could cost, but estimated that it could be between $1 million and $3 million.
The hope is that grant funding could offset design and construction costs that would appear in a person’s sewer bill.
“We’re hoping to keep the district bills under $40 a month,” McCurry said.
