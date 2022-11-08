Election Day, Rest Home File
The Gallatin Rest Home is pictured here on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Early results posted late Tuesday night showed voters approved a tax increase to support the struggling Gallatin County Rest Home.

Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office a little 2 a.m. Wednesday morning showed that voters tentatively approved the measure, with about 63% of votes in favor of the levy.

The rest home mill levy will allow the Gallatin County Commission to levy up to nine mills to fund the facility, which has struggled financially. If the commission were to use all nine mills, the value in tax revenue would be $3.9 million.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com