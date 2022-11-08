Early results posted late Tuesday night showed voters approved a tax increase to support the struggling Gallatin County Rest Home.
Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office a little 2 a.m. Wednesday morning showed that voters tentatively approved the measure, with about 63% of votes in favor of the levy.
The rest home mill levy will allow the Gallatin County Commission to levy up to nine mills to fund the facility, which has struggled financially. If the commission were to use all nine mills, the value in tax revenue would be $3.9 million.
The estimated annual tax increase for a home in the county with a taxable value of $500,000 would be $60.75, according to county documents.
Most of the money will go toward keeping the facility open.
Darcel Vaughn, the rest home administrator, previously told the Chronicle that one of the first things the money will be used for is getting air conditioning in the facility.
The rest home has struggled for years. Last year, the commission subsidized the rest home for $1.5 million.
Many of the issues facing the facility stem from Montana’s dismal Medicaid reimbursement rates, which causes the rest home to operate at a loss for Medicaid residents.
Medicaid reimbursement rates increased by .3% statewide this year, which means that the rate for each Medicaid bed in the rest home increased to $212.93. On average, the facility loses about $100 a day per bed because of the low rate.
The majority of the beds in the facility are Medicaid beds.
The closure of Bridger Rehab and Care meant that the county rest home is the sole skilled nursing facility in Gallatin County.
About 30 residents were displaced from Bridger Rehab and Care, some of whom were placed in the rest home.
Along with low reimbursement rates, staffing shortages have also hurt the rest home financially. The facility has had to rely on travel nurses, which are typically more costly than hiring locally. The facility has 25 contracted workers on staff.
