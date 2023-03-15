Let the news come to you

The U.S. Postal Service is considering opening a post office in Big Sky.

A spokesperson for the agency emphasized the process is in the “early stages of research of planning,” but they are looking for input from residents on the potential for a postal-operated facility in Big Sky.

A private contractor now operates a postal office, but the contract with the Postal Service is set to expire at the end of May.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

