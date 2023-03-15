The U.S. Postal Service is considering opening a post office in Big Sky.
A spokesperson for the agency emphasized the process is in the “early stages of research of planning,” but they are looking for input from residents on the potential for a postal-operated facility in Big Sky.
A private contractor now operates a postal office, but the contract with the Postal Service is set to expire at the end of May.
Al Malinowski, who is the vice president of the contractor Gallatin Partners, said they have been operating in their space since 2002.
since then, Big Sky has outgrown it, Malinowski said. It’s been about eight-10 years since there were readily available P.O. boxes and residents have to get on a waiting list.
As a contracted office, Malinowski said they also don’t have access to the Postal Service’s point of sale systems and postal service retail items, and aren’t able to do things like passport appointments like other post offices.
There are a lot of unanswered questions — like if a Postal Service office will happen in the first place, where a new post office may be located and when it would open. But Malinowski said people in Big Sky have been talking about the prospect of getting a new post office for years and that he’s excited the postal service is looking into it.
“We’ve outgrown the existing space and we’ve been looking for their guidance and assistance in coming up with a long-term solution for a post office in Big Sky,” Malinowski said.
There are other issues beyond their own office’s limitations, Malinowski said.
Some businesses along U.S. Highway 191 in the Big Sky area have Gallatin Gateway addresses, which Malinowski said can make package deliveries confusing and can sometimes leave people to guess whether they should put “Big Sky” or “Gallatin Gateway” in as their address.
The postal service announced they were considering a Big Sky office last week, and said in a press release that residents in the area would receive postcards in the mail with information on the potential change and how people can offer input during a 30-day comment period.
U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester have both supported the efforts and both sent letters to postal service officials supporting improved services for Big Sky.
According to the press release, the postal service does not have a date set on when a decision may be made or when a potential future office could be opened.
Malinowski said their contract expires at the end of May, but that they plan to work with the postal service on keeping services running until — Malinowski hopes — a new office opens.
“We are very willing to be the bridge toward the long-term solution,” Malinowski said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.