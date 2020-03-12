The Treasure State Spelling Bee scheduled for Saturday has been suspended until further notice over fear of spreading the novel coronavirus disease.
Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry announced the suspension in a news release Thursday. The spelling bee was going to be held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University with 70 spellers from across the state.
Henry said he regrets the untimely circumstances but is proceeding with the utmost caution by cancelling the event. He commended the spellers for their achievement and said he appreciated the long hours of practice that each has put into prepping for the competition.
“We hope to see you on the contest stage soon as conditions allow,” Henry said.
Details on rescheduling the spelling bee or cancellation will be provided as guidance on the outbreak is available, the news release said.
As of Thursday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s website said there have been no known cases of the disease in Montana.
If you have questions about the virus, people could call the local health department at 406-582-3100.
