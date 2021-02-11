Local officials are finalizing a draft of a trail plan for the area between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners, known as the triangle area.
Sanderson Stewart, a Bozeman engineering firm, presented a preliminary draft this week to the planning coordination committee, a group of local officials from Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County, who are overseeing the creation of the Triangle Trail Plan.
“The community clearly wants a network of trails throughout the triangle area, and we’re working to facilitate that,” said Lauren Waterton, with Sanderson Stewart.
The Triangle Trail Plan will look at ways to develop consistent design standards across different neighborhoods, to connect existing trails for a more robust network and to develop new trails that can be used to reach schools, workplaces, parks and other landmarks.
“I think it’s admirable that the jurisdictions are striving for compatibility and uniformity of standards,” said committee member and Bozeman City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic. “That’s super important in many regards whether its trails, pathways, roads, sewer pipes, et cetera.”
The plan will also detail ways to keep the trails safe using design elements like separating pathways from roads, adding lighting and including well-signed crossings.
Sanderson Stewart is assessing ways to pay for the trail system, including requiring developers to incorporate trails into new subdivisions and sharing costs between homeowners associations, Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County.
Sanderson Stewart is developing the trail plan with help from a steering committee of local officials, who conducted virtual open houses this fall to solicit feedback from the public and who reached out to local organizations and major landowners in the triangle area for their input. The committee also toured the triangle area by bike to better understand the existing trail system.
The engineering firm is now finishing a draft plan and will post it next month to the project website, triangletrailplan.com. The public will then have an opportunity to comment on the draft before the steering committee publishes the final plan, likely in May.
The Triangle Trail Plan grew out of the Triangle Community Plan, a multi-year effort by the planning coordination committee to create a blueprint for future development generally bordered by Frontage Road, the Gallatin River, Blackwood Road and 19th Avenue.
“When we were doing the Triangle Community Plan, this was probably the top issue that was repeated over and over again and that folks were so excited about,” said Jennifer Boyer, the committee’s facilitator. “It’s really wonderful to be this close to a final product.”
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.