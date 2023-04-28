Time and care: West Yellowstone voters to consider creating hospital district

Time is crucial during a medical emergency.
In West Yellowstone, the closest emergency medical center is a 50-mile drive to Big Sky.
That means that in an emergency medical situation, or even follow-up care, tourists and year-round residents may have to travel at least an hour — if the weather is good — to get medical care.
West Yellowstone is a major access point to Yellowstone National Park, and acts as the busiest entrance to the park. In 2022, more than 700,000 visitors passed through the gateway town.
Yet the town lacks a true emergency medical center.
If people need a higher level of care, they might be transported by air to medical facilities further away or across state lines to Idaho or Wyoming.
In the face of long travel times and harsh medical realities, a push began last year to try and get an emergency hospital in West Yellowstone.
Property owners in West Yellowstone petitioned to add the creation of a hospital district to the ballot late last year and will decide whether to approve the measure during the May 2 school and special district election.
Proponents of that district, called the Hebgen Basin Hospital District, intend to use it as a vehicle to build a 24-hour emergency medical center there. If approved, the district would be the first of its kind in Gallatin County, and would join a handful of similar tax districts throughout the state.
Because it is a special district, only voters within the boundaries of the proposed hospital district can vote on it.
Those in favor of the district see it as a boon to West Yellowstone that could signal the beginning of the end of medical turmoil and life-altering decision-making. A hospital would also provide a faster stop for medical care for the thousands of Yellowstone National Park visitors who balloon the town’s population during the summer.
Despite would-be future benefits from those stumping for the district, voters in West Yellowstone have wondered exactly what the cost of a hospital district could be.
A hospital district, like other special tax districts, would grant a governing body authority to make financial decisions within the district’s boundaries, and to set plans in motion to tax property owners to pay for their designs.
Kenny Jones has spent months advocating for the district, and is one of the five members on the board of trustees — the governing body that would ultimately act as a decision-maker in the proposed hospital district.
The first step is to create the district. Then comes studies and planning that could rely on taxpayer money, he said.
“If we have this kind of facility it's going to benefit so many people, but on the other hand, the first concern everyone has is, ‘what's it gonna cost,’” Jones said. “It could cost you your life.”
Acute needs
West Yellowstone is not completely devoid of medical care.
Billings Clinic opened a facility earlier this year that offers primary care, radiology and lab services. However, the clinic lacks the full gamut of services that proponents of the district hope to provide.
The facility is also limited to regular nine-to-five business hours.
Bryce Ward, a consultant and researcher who has focused on the economics of rural health care and Medicaid expansion, said that medical care is on a sliding scale in towns across the state.
He said most people, like residents of West Yellowstone, do not live far from some form of health care. However, a facility that provides only a limited range of care won't cover every person's need.
“You can go to a primary care physician during nine to five hours and they can say ‘hey, you're having a heart attack, let's get you in a helicopter,’” Ward said. “But if you have a heart attack at 7 p.m. on Saturday, well, then you're in a little bit more of a challenging situation.”
Members of the board of trustees shared stories of people who have struggled with medical care, or just put off getting help because of time and distance. Many of those stories are linked by the lone pair of roadways, Highway 20 and Highway 191, that provide access to West Yellowstone.
Highway 20 provides a direct route to the Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, which is over 80 miles away. Highway 191 links West Yellowstone to Big Sky, which is the closest option for emergency medical services.
Those roadways are often unreliable during the winter.
Lindsey Charlton, a member of the board of trustees, joined the push for a district to be an advocate for seniors living in West Yellowstone.
She volunteers to help seniors in the town, and began noticing that many would cancel their medical appointments during the winter. Those appointments were often for follow-up care.
Some would stop showing up to the senior center, and Charlton realized that they had moved away because of limited medical resources.
Others feared or came close to almost dying on the route to a hospital because of treacherous road conditions. Sometimes the roads would be completely closed — Charlton said that Highway 20 was closed over 20 times this winter.
“It's scary thinking in the winter, it could take you an hour and a half to get stitches,” Charlton said.
Jones shared a story of a man who began feeling chest pains, but put off traveling to get care. He died of a heart attack.
Even if a person were to make it to the closest medical facility in Big Sky, they might have to be sent to Bozeman depending on their condition. Jones said that the hospital in Big Sky is a critical access facility, and in the best case can stabilize people.
There are ambulances to transport people to medical care, which is often provided by the Hebgen Basin Fire District. But the distance from medical facilities adds more strain to the limited service.
Fire Chief Shane Grube said that during the peak of the tourism season in the summer he has enough people to fully-staff two of the three ambulances operated by the department.
The fire district averages over 500 calls a year. Grube said that about 50% of those calls are for transports to medical facilities in Big Sky, Rexburg, Ennis, Idaho Falls and Bozeman. The majority of those calls are for tourists.
What would normally be a 45-minute call if there were a hospital in West Yellowstone often grows to a three hour ordeal because of travel time, which takes an ambulance crew and vehicle out of rotation until they return, Grube said.
Life flights, or air ambulances, are used to fill gaps in service. Jones said that the first district had to use life flights 26 times last year. Each flight costs about $80,000.
All of those barriers boil down to time, the most valuable factor in a medical emergency.
Roy Davis, a board member, said that in many cases it's minutes versus hours, which notably impacts even getting a person to stabilizing care.
“It’s almost amazing to me that things get done as well as they do in terms of patient survival… because there’s clearly mortality that comes with delay,” Davis said.
Cost of care
Lack of access and travel times that eat into precious minutes are real factors in West Yellowstone’s continuum of medical care.
An unknown factor, the exact cost of a hospital district, has caused apprehension from voters in the town.
“Well, you know, the number one thing that I hear from people is ‘what's it going to cost,’” Grube said.
The first step in creating a hospital district would be for voters to approve the district, which would then give the five-member board of trustees financial authority in the district. Jones and others stressed that if the district were approved, it would not mean that voters would immediately be taxed.
Charlton said that the push for a hospital district has been an uphill climb, even during the signature gathering process. She said that property owners had reservations about the cost of the district, especially those that owned multiple properties.
Jones was hesitant to put an exact figure on the district, largely because there would be nothing to pay for immediately should the district be approved.
He said that the first financial move would be paying for feasibility studies and consultants to draft plans for a medical facility that the town could reasonably afford. His hope was to use grant funding for that cost.
Jones did give a rough estimate of what the district could cost taxpayers. For example, someone with a property that has a taxable valuation of $400,000 could pay about $200 a year, but he stressed that the figure would likely change.
The tax revenue generated by the Hebgen Basin Fire District could give a better sense of how much money a hospital district could produce.
The hospital district is a carbon copy of the fire district, meaning it shares the exact same boundaries and service area. That also means that it has the same taxable base of property owners.
Grube said that the fire district generated over $16.9 million in tax revenue.
Even if the district is approved, and the board does figure out exact costs that could be handled by taxpayers, any mills that could go to the district would first need to be approved by the county.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said before the county were to begin a discussion about taxation, they would need to know what the board's plan is.
Though the exact financial details of the district are murky, Jones believed that a neighboring hospital district was proof that the Hebgen Basin Hospital District could be successful.
Analogue
The Madison Valley Medical Center is about 71 miles away from West Yellowstone, and acts as one of the many distant medical options that are often turned to in emergency situations.
It’s also funded by a hospital district that has operated in Madison County since 1953.
Allen Rohrback, CEO of the Madison Valley Medical Center, said that the hospital originally began in a double wide modular home where the living room acted as a waiting room. That modular home has since been replaced with an emergency medical center that serves hundreds of patients a year.
Jones said that the demographics in Ennis almost mirror West Yellowstone’s, and intended to try and model the Hebgen Basin Hospital District on the neighboring district in Madison County.
Jones also believed that the financial aspects of Madison Valley Medical Center would make the attempts at building a hospital more feasible in West Yellowstone. His major point of emphasis was on the patient revenue generated by the neighboring hospital.
Madison Valley Medical Center brought in $9.7 million in patient revenue in 2021, according to hospital financial records. Jones said that his hope was that a future medical facility in West Yellowstone could solely rely on patient revenue to operate.
Rohrback cautioned that rural hospitals almost always operate on a negative financial margin, and that operating costs are between 15% and 20% higher than the nearly $10 million in revenue.
That hospital district also generated $1.6 million in tax revenue.
Rohrback said that in order for the hospital to operate, special district revenue and grants were needed.
He added that when a town or community makes the step to create a hospital district, the expectations of the community changes. He likened adding a hospital to that of a school, and the financial needs that come with education.
“If you had a school and there was no funding for it, it would look much different,” Rohrback said.
