Thousands of ballots already in as Election Day arrives for Bozeman, Gallatin County By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 2, 2021 Election Day has arrived and the count has begun, but there is still a chance to drop off ballots.Voters can drop off their ballots at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Election workers will be stationed outside of the building on the front steps to gather ballots and deliver them to the Gallatin County Elections Department.People can also drop off ballots at four other locations by 8 p.m. in Gallatin County: the Belgrade City Clerk's Office, Manhattan Town Clerk's Office, Three Forks City Hall and the West Yellowstone Town Clerk's Office. Election workers will be stationed outside of the building on the front steps to gather ballots and deliver them to the Gallatin County Elections Department.People can also drop off ballots at four other locations by 8 p.m. in Gallatin County: the Belgrade City Clerk’s Office, Manhattan Town Clerk’s Office, Three Forks City Hall and the West Yellowstone Town Clerk’s Office. Elections administrator Eric Semerad said in an email that the count could be finished late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.However, the time to register to vote has passed. House Bill 176, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte in April, changed Montana’s late registration law. The new deadline to register to vote was by noon the Monday before Election Day.The county sent just over 75,000 ballots earlier this month. Ballots began returning to the elections department on Oct. 15. Only 25,000 of those issued ballots have been returned as of Monday morning, according to data from the Gallatin County Elections Department. Nearly 20,000 ballots have not been returned by Bozeman residents.And this year’s election is packed with a plethora of choices for voters in Bozeman Bozeman voters have many questions to answer, like who will be the next mayor, who will fill three empty seats on the Bozeman City Commission and who will serve as the next Bozeman Municipal Judge.There is also the question of whether to support a mill levy for affordable housing in the city, a bond to move a Bozeman Fire Station and a bond to pay for recreation facility repairs.Only one question is being asked to voters across Gallatin County, and that is whether to fund a new building to replace the Law and Justice Center. This is the fourth time in seven years voters have been asked to pay for a new courts facility.A combined $150,000 has been spent by Gallatin County and Jobs & Justice for Gallatin, a political action committee separate from the county created in late September by the law firm Blackford and Carls, on educational advertising campaigns for the bond, according to Montana’s campaign finance reporting system.A county bond like the one issued for a new courts building, needs over 30% of ballots to be returned to be considered. As of Monday morning, 33% of all ballots had been returned to the elections department.City bonds don’t have a ballot return threshold to hit.A previous version of this story misstated the time when ballots may be dropped off at the Gallatin County Courthouse. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 