The primary election on June 7 is almost here, and thousands of absentee ballots have already been returned to the Gallatin County Election Office.
A vault inside the office is where the ballots are kept, securely tucked away in large red bags with wire locking mechanisms.
As of Friday, 17,977 absentee ballots had made their way back to the election office.
That is roughly 30% of the total absentee ballots sent to registered voters in the county.
Madison County has had 1,725 ballots returned, while Park County has had 2,424 absentee ballots returned.
Statewide, 471,971 absentee ballots were sent to voters. Just over 181,000 had been returned by Thursday, according to return data from the Montana Secretary of State.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County Election Administrator, said that no actual tabulation of the ballots has happened yet. The count can begin at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Even so, election workers were busy counting envelopes over and over again.
“Every step of the process we count and recount,” Semerad said.
Semerad has been busy training new election judges in the months and weeks leading up to Election Day. Semerad said in March that he needed between 200 and 250 election judges to work at polling places in the county.
He ended up getting 322. However, due to scheduling conflicts 264 election judges will be available for Election Day. Semerad said he has a “bullpen” of 16 unassigned judges, too.
Some had previous election experience, but many were first timers. This year election judge lists were submitted by the Republican and Democratic parties in the county. Semerad said he ended up getting more Republican judges than Democrats.
This primary election has five races with candidates vying for the Democratic or Republican nomination.
The winner between Democratic candidates Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell in the primary race for Gallatin County Attorney will face Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert in the November general election.
Former longtime elected official Shelley Vance is running against Bryan Haysom for the GOP nomination for Senate District 34. The winner will face Democratic newcomer Damion Lynn, who has an uncontested primary.
Michelle Vered and Alanah Griffith are vying for the Democratic nomination in House District 64. The winner of that contest will face Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman.
A pair of Republican newcomers, James Cocco and Ryan Eisele, will meet Tuesday in the race for House District 65. Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, has an uncontested primary.
Then there is a primary race rematch for House District 68 between former legislator Bruce Grubbs and incumbent Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade. The pair last met in 2020, when Hinkle won against then incumbent Grubbs. Joe Hancock, a Democrat, will face the winner in November.
Gallatin County is also asking voters to decide on a pair of ballot questions that, if approved, would include a local option tax of 3% for medical and recreational marijuana sales in the county. If either passes, the tax increase would become effective Oct. 1.
There are also a handful of nonpartisan races on ballots — primaries for two district court seats in the county, justice of the peace and two Montana Supreme Court seats.
People who need to register to vote still can do so in person at the Gallatin County Courthouse until noon on Monday, the day before Election Day.
Semerad said that if people have not received their absentee ballots they can still vote at the polls provisionally. People that have not yet mailed their absentee ballots can return them in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Voters who want to participate in person can find out which polling place to go to on Election Day by searching their name and birth date on MyVoterPageMT.com.