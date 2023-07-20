'The food, the fun, the environment': Fair days are back again

The 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair is in town this weekend, and the fairgrounds are alive with sprawling booths, cloyingly sweet smells, booming concerts and thrilling rides.
New this year is a petting zoo filled with goats, lambs, cows and mini ponies hosted by All Creatures Barnyard Entertainment. Alongside the interactive element, the vendor is holding multiple animal races between pigs, goats, lambs and baby ducks. The area is in a cool warehouse with a big pen, and is sponsored by the Montana Beef Council.
“I love having kids interact with animals because so many people are so far removed from animals nowadays,” said Jennifer Gregston, owner of the petting zoo.
Gregston, who passed out feed to patrons as she spoke, has been running Barnyard Entertainment for 25 years. Gregston started the business in California in 1996 with a farm animal educational program and now travels around the country to various carnivals. So far this year, her team has attended 12 different shows.
For Gregston, connecting kids (and adults) with livestock provides an opportunity for people to understand how essential these creatures are.
“Even city people who have no animal background are using animal byproducts in their daily lives,” she said. “I think that compassion for animals is important.”
Gregston raises all of the animals herself, bottle-feeding each of them into adulthood. Goats’ horns are removed for safety, and Gregston makes sure the animals spend plenty of time around children before they arrive at the petting zoo.
“My grandkids are the test runs,” Gregston said, laughing. “They play with the animals all day.”
Carly Johnson and her 3-year-old son Rhone, sat in the pen enjoying the animals’ company. The pair drove down from Churchill to attend this year’s fair.
“I like this donkey,” Rhone said giggling as the gentle creature snuffled feed from his small hands.
Other animal features this year at the fair include a sea lion show, a butterfly and ladybug garden, and the 4-H livestock shows.
Moving past the pens and wailing goats, the vending row of the fair sits in the hot sun. For fair vendors, visitors can expect anything from clothing to crystals to caricatures.
Within the first hour of the doors opening, one booth boasts a long line of customers: Fairy Fox Design. Customers go in with a plain face and come out transformed into tigers, butterflies, and dragons.
Artist Laura Pennock has run Fairy Fox Design since 2008 and is celebrating her third year of “helping people feel seen and celebrated” at the county fair.
Pennock found her way into face painting after the 2008 recession. Being a recent college graduate without work, Pennock decided to hire herself and formed a small entertainment company.
The Pennsylvania resident travels year-round to different events, painting over 60,000 individuals.
“I love the way that face painting breaks down social boundaries,” Pennock said while adding glitter to a small girl’s brightly patterned cheekbone. “When she walks around the fair today people are going to say how much they love her facepaint.”
Pennock draws inspiration in her art from her time studying biology in college, painting various animals and plants on eager children. Out of all of the designs though, she said “unicorns and dragons remain on top.”
After sitting for a henna tattoo or a caricature drawing, the enthralling aroma of the fair’s food trucks becomes irresistible. The good news? The county fair has plenty of options.
One stand sells sizzling grilled cheese and another lemonade. But save your appetite long enough and you may be tempted to get in line for one of the most popular food vendors, Giovanni’s.
Always busy with customers, Giovanni’s has sold their assortment of burgers, fries, cheesesteaks and much more for five years at the county fair. Originally a restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, married couple Pamela and Tobias Eiter transformed it into mobile dining in 2010.
“Instead of the people coming to us now, we get to go to them,” Pamela said. “We get to experience the food, the fun, the environment.”
The Giovanni’s team works the truck five months out of the year traveling to various events in the West. Using their restaurant background, the Eiters prioritize fresh cooking, making every meal from scratch when it’s ordered.
This dedication to delish comes at a price though. The team members only get around five hours of sleep each night, waking up at 5 a.m. to prepare the truck for the day and shutting down around 1:30 a.m. every night.
“You gotta be tough,” Pamela said. “It’s just in our blood, we’re hard workers.”
Pamela explained how keeping calm, hydrated and focused helps prevent the team from burning out when spending long periods of working and traveling. The crew travels with several vehicles including a truck entirely stocked with produce and a separate vehicle just for sleeping.
“We really love what we do,” Pamela said. “I mean who doesn’t want to work for themselves?”
And beyond the food row, brightly colored carnival rides and game booths beckon. Like always, this year’s county fair offers many different opportunities to get an adrenaline fix or win some giant stuffed animals.
Coming back this year is the popular swinging ride titled, “Frenzy!” Its dazzling green body and flashing lights host a huge line each year as fair patrons buckle in and swing high into the summer air.
The 12-seater was purchased from the manufacturer two years ago and is one of two of its kind in North America, the other lives in Canada.
“Besides the Ferris Wheel, it’s the most popular ride each year,” said James Krei, show manager.
Krei and his team of 75 set up this year’s rides in one day, arriving early Monday morning and completing the project by Tuesday night. Tear down takes between six to ten hours. Each ride is inspected daily and assessed by the National Association of Amusement Rides Safety.
The fair runs July 19-23 at the Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Tickets can be bought at the grounds before entry.
Billy Currington plays on the Silver Bullet Stage on July 21, and the Bozeman Round-Up Rodeo is on July 22. Open class competitions run the 19-23 and outdoor arenacross racing are the 19-20.
