'The food, the fun, the environment': Fair days are back again

The 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair is in town this weekend, and the fairgrounds are alive with sprawling booths, cloyingly sweet smells, booming concerts and thrilling rides.

New this year is a petting zoo filled with goats, lambs, cows and mini ponies hosted by All Creatures Barnyard Entertainment. Alongside the interactive element, the vendor is holding multiple animal races between pigs, goats, lambs and baby ducks. The area is in a cool warehouse with a big pen, and is sponsored by the Montana Beef Council.

“I love having kids interact with animals because so many people are so far removed from animals nowadays,” said Jennifer Gregston, owner of the petting zoo.


State Fair
Jennifer Gregston, petting zoo owner, holds her favorite goat at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
State Fair
From left: Ruth Eichhorn, 4, and her siblings Indiana, 6, and Nash, 7, hold baby goats at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
State Fair
Arden Doll, 6, feeds a cow at the petting zoo at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
State Fair
Tobias Eiter and his wife Pamela, smile in front of their food truck, Giovanni's, at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
State Fair
A close up of jalapeno and bacon cheese fries from Giovanni's food truck at the Big Sky Country State Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

An error occurred