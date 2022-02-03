The governing bodies of Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County met Wednesday to discuss the best options for striking a new agreement that would determine how the health department is governed.
The Gallatin County Commission, Bozeman City Commission and Belgrade City Council were led by mediator Dan Clark, the director of the Montana State University Local Government Center, to help the groups publicly work through negotiations that have been underway for over six months.
A new agreement has to be forged by March.
The current interlocal health agreement, which established the Gallatin City-County Board of Health, was inked in 1997 between Bozeman and Gallatin County.
Belgrade now has the chance to join the agreement — 2020 Census data showed that the city’s population had grown to over 10,000, meaning that Belgrade is now classified as a first class city, and is required by Montana law to have a health department or join an interlocal agreement.
However, the Legislature complicated those agreements last year with House Bill 121. That bill stripped decision-making power on things like wastewater disposal, health codes for restaurants and mask mandates from health boards and local health officers, instead requiring that a “governing body” have the ultimate say based on recommendations from those boards and officers.
Lawmakers did not explicitly define what a governing body was in HB 121, instead providing options open for interpretation. The makeup of the governing body was the most talked about item at the meeting, and the most contentious.
Three choices were up for consideration. The first was a board of the three county commissioners. The second was a five member board — the county commissioners, one Bozeman city commissioner and one Belgrade city councilor. The third was one representative from each governing body.
Representatives for Bozeman and Belgrade wanted the ability to be involved in decision-making, arguing that options two and three would be the best. However, the county commissioners thought that option one, which would provide them with full control, was the best choice for voter representation.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner, who is also on the board of health, said the Legislature realized that people making decisions on boards of health weren’t elected, and made changes with HB 121 to correct that.
“I don’t think people in the county want people making these decisions without having been able to vote for them,” Skinner said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that it would make more sense for the county to continue running the health department rather than multiple jurisdictions co-managing health department employees.
“I don’t think that sets up anyone for success not knowing who their boss is,” Brown said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane boiled it down to an issue of representation. He said that options two and three would dilute voter representation, since they would give seats to city officials that just under half of county voters did not vote for.
Bozeman City Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who is also on the board of health, disagreed. The third option would make the most sense, giving each jurisdiction equal representation in decision-making, he said.
Whether the county commissioners would attend every board of health meeting if they became the governing body was another concern for Coburn.
“If the governing body isn’t involved in the board of health meetings … it will be practically impossible to make an informed decision,” Coburn said.
Bozeman’s population is a significant chunk of the total population of the county, and should have a voice in the governing body, said Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus.
The combined population of Bozeman and Belgrade accounts for just over half of the total population in Gallatin County, according to 2020 Census data.
Three other counties — Missoula, Flathead and Lewis & Clark — have also wrestled with creating a governing body. Flathead County chose its county commissioners to govern the board of health, and is the only one to have completed the process.
Nearly 30 people shared their thoughts during the meeting, with many voicing distrust for the board of health over decisions on masking.
Almost every speaker supported the Gallatin County Commission as the governing body of the board of health.
Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said during the meeting that he was there for the discussions on HB 121 in the Legislature. He said the intent of the legislation was for county commissioners to take over. The legislation was drafted to make sure Montanans had equal representation, he said.
“This legislation wasn’t forced upon the health board, but the actions of the health board during 2020 brought it upon themselves,” Hinkle said.