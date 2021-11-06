Sourdough Canyon Trail scheduled to reopen Tuesday; future three-day closure anticipated By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now People walk past signs warning of logging operations in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The trail is scheduled to close for a month on Oct. 11. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s popular Sourdough Canyon Trail scheduled to reopen to the public on Tuesday after a month-long area closure, city officials announced on Friday.The lower part of the trail and trailhead have been closed for just under four weeks so crews can carry out a part of the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project. The project calls for mature forest thinning and some hand crew work on about 300 acres of city land south of the city.So far, a helicopter has been lifting timber cut by workers on the eastern side of the canyon, then carrying it over the trail to a meadow for processing. The clearing along Bozeman Creek is about a half-mile up the trail by the city’s water supply intake structure. To keep people safe while logs are flown over the trail, city officials closed the mouth of the canyon for four weeks starting in early October. Crews have worked hard to get the canyon back open, but there is still more work to be done, the city wrote on Friday.Once the Sourdough Canyon Trail reopens, a helicopter will continue flying logs west of the trail, but not over it. Officials are urging the public to stay on the trail, keep children and pets close, look out for vehicles and to expect noise from helicopters at that time.The city plans to close the lower trail for another three days at some point before Thanksgiving, officials wrote on Friday. That’s so crews can haul away some final loads of timber, take down equipment and rehabilitate the trail.“Trail users will need to expect continuous flight traffic during daylight hours, occasional light duty vehicle traffic between the intake and trailhead, and impacts to the trail surface,” city officials wrote. On Monday at noon, the city of Bozeman and Custer Gallatin National Forest are planning to host a virtual update on the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project and the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project, which is occurring on adjacent national forest land.Work on the U.S. Forest Service's approximately 4,700-acre forest thinning and prescribed burning project has also progressed over the past four weeks, according to the project's website.Crews have been logging along Bozeman Creek and hauling out timber, and work continues south to the junction of the Moser Cutoff Trail, according to the site.The Forest Service and city are keeping in close contact as work on both projects gets carried out, Brian Heaston, city of Bozeman engineer and Sourdough Fuels Reduction project manager, said back in October.Both projects are aimed at protecting Bozeman’s water supply in the event that a large wildfire sweeps through the Gallatin Mountains. The idea isn't to prevent a wildfire there, but to change the fire's behavior so it is less severe when it does occur. Bozeman and Hyalite creeks supply about 80% of the city's drinking water. 