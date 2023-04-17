A joint task force designed to parse through boxes of unprosecuted sex crimes in Gallatin County aims to complete reviews of the cases by late summer.
The task force held its first meeting last week since its formation in March to review boxes filled with 113 unprosecuted sex crimes and domestic assaults discovered in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.
A deadline of Sept. 1 for case reviews along with processes for splitting the workload and benchmarks for pushing forward with cases were hammered out in the group’s first meeting, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said.
The boxes of cases contained requests for prosecution from law enforcement agencies throughout Gallatin County between 2008 and 2022.
The joint task force includes Cromwell, Manhattan and West Yellowstone town attorney Jane Mersen, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Emens, victim advocate April Waltee and prosecutors from Bozeman and Belgrade.
Cromwell said each of the cases will be sent to lawyers that work with the law enforcement agencies that the cases originally came from because of the sheer volume of cases that need to be reviewed by September.
That means a case generated by the Belgrade Police Department would be sent to the Belgrade city prosecutor for review.
Of the 113 cases, 48 came from the sheriff’s office, 39 were submitted by the Bozeman Police Department, 20 were submitted by the Belgrade Police Department, three came from the Montana State University Police Department, and three total cases were submitted by the West Yellowstone and Manhattan police departments.
Cromwell’s office will review cases that came from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. She said that the cases coming from campus police would be sent to the city of Bozeman.
Reviewing the cases will include looking at the statute of limitations for a crime, the availability of the original officers involved in requesting prosecution for a case, and the viability of a case, meaning whether the charge can be proven in court.
The statute of limitations will vary. The files under review include 53 violent rape cases, 20 sexual assault cases, 14 domestic violence cases, eight incest cases and seven sexual abuse against children cases.
Tied to the statute of limitations are the ages of the victims within of each case — 52 of the cases included some for of sexual violence against children.
In 2019, state law changed for child sexual abuse cases on the criminal side, removing the statute of limitations altogether. However, cases that do not involve a minor could be stopped short by the statute of limitations that were in place when the case was generated.
“We might need to look into law at the time of the offense as well depending on the case,” Cromwell said.
Members of the task force will work to see if each case meets the three thresholds. Cromwell said that the cases that do hit the benchmarks will move forward, and victims in the cases will be contacted.
Cromwell hopes to prepare charging documents for the cases that pass the threshold tests by the fall.
