Boxes containing over 100 sex crime and domestic assault cases
Buy Now

Four boxes containing 113 unreviewed sex crime and domestic assault cases were found in the Gallatin County Attorney’s office earlier this year.

 Shawn Raecke for the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A joint task force designed to parse through boxes of unprosecuted sex crimes in Gallatin County aims to complete reviews of the cases by late summer.

The task force held its first meeting last week since its formation in March to review boxes filled with 113 unprosecuted sex crimes and domestic assaults discovered in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.

A deadline of Sept. 1 for case reviews along with processes for splitting the workload and benchmarks for pushing forward with cases were hammered out in the group’s first meeting, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com