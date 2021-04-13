A Washington woman in her 60s died after being hit by a semitruck on Bozeman Pass on Monday night, according to law enforcement.
Trooper Justin Knapp with the Montana Highway Patrol said that two people were traveling in a silver pickup hauling a horse trailer and had stopped on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane to switch drivers just before 8 p.m.
Both people were outside of the vehicle when a semi traveling in the driving lane left the roadway and hit and killed the woman. Knapp said the semi driver had been slowing down prior to the collision.
Montana Highway Patrol is not yet releasing the name of the woman or any additional information about the crash.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for part of Tuesday night due to the fatal crash and several other crashes. There were no other crashes with serious injuries, Knapp said, and the exact number of crashes on the pass was not available.
“Both the eastbound and westbound lanes basically in between Livingston and Bozeman were closed due to just the sheer amount of crashes in the area,” Knapp said.
Knapp said that travel in both directions of Bozeman Pass are open now.
