The state has named two major roadways in Gallatin County as a top priority for infrastructure improvements and repairs as a new report suggests that a third of Montana’s roadways are in deteriorated conditions.
TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit based in Washington D.C., released the “Keep Moving Montana Forward” report Wednesday. That report indicated that nearly one-third of the state’s major locally and state maintained roads are in “poor” or “mediocre” condition.
Poor and mediocre road conditions have taken a toll on daily drivers — driving on these roads can cost a driver $526 annually for vehicle depreciation, repairs, increased fuel consumption and tire wear, the report stated.
Included in the report was a list of projects throughout the state from the Montana Department of Transportation.
Two projects focused on highways in Gallatin County, including work on U.S. 191 from Four Corners to Beaver Creek and the stretch of I-90 passing through Bozeman.
Geno Liva, the Butte district administrator for MDT, said that a corridor study done for the U.S. 191 project indicated that there was over $350 million in improvement needs. A feasibility study is in the works that aims to break down the project into more manageable chunks.
He said the biggest issue in that area were traffic levels and congestion. The topography along the roadway is also restrictive, he said.
Liva said that future I-90 work would focus on issues stemming from increases in population and traffic on the route from Bozeman to Three Forks. He said that the agency is considering work that could ease issues at on and off ramps, like at 19th and 7th Avenues.
The Bozeman and Gallatin Canyon area has a lot of needs, Liva said, and the agency is trying to find the best way to spend on projects in the area.
“It’s finding ways that we can use the money that we have to get the biggest bang for our buck kind of thing,” Liva said.
Bad road conditions exist despite recent increases in state and federal funding for infrastructure.
The Legislature passed the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act in 2017, which increased the fuel tax on gas and diesel. The report estimated that about $40 million for construction and maintenance of roads and bridges would come from that pot of money.
Then the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which allocated $3.26 billion for highway, bridge and transit investments over five years in the state.
Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research for TRIP, said that Montana stands out as a state that continues to experience a lot of growth. He said a challenge moving forward is funding sustainability in either the state or federal programs.
Federal highway user-fees and fuel taxes make up the bulk of federal funding for infrastructure improvements in Montana. Moretti said that moves toward increasingly fuel-efficient vehicles could impact the sustainability of that funding stream.
The report made the argument that Montana’s beleaguered road system could hurt the state’s future economic growth.
For example, about 82 million tons of freight are moved through the state each year, with 60% of those goods being transported by truck. About 214,000 jobs in the state are reliant on Montana’s transportation network, too.
Money from the infrastructure act could tack on $627 million to the state’s gross domestic product each year, according to the report.
That increase could mean more money for residents — about $230 million in extra disposable income statewide each year.
Moretti said that significant highway construction inflation reduced the effect that new federal funding had, but that without the funding roadway deterioration could have been worsened.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.