The silver 1911-style pistol gleamed under the fluorescent lights of the community room in the Gallatin County Courthouse.Dozens of people milled about the room on a frigid afternoon a few days before Christmas. All were there to celebrate the career of Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner.
Skinner walked over to the pistol and showed it off—it was a gift from staff and the other county commissioners. He smiled and pointed to the silver hand guard where the county seal was etched into the metal.
“They know me so well,” he said.
The party was to commemorate Skinner’s 27-year career in county government. Skinner, a Republican, served nine years on the Gallatin County Planning Board before being elected to the county commission for three consecutive six year terms.
The choice to leave was not a sudden decision. Skinner said in an interview with the Chronicle that he decided it was time to leave the office after his final campaign in 2016.
“Three terms is long enough for this position,” Skinner said. “Somebody else should do it.”
Skinner recalled when he first took the position, he never planned on making it a career. He said that having a ranch to go back to, and having his supportive wife JoJo, has helped him throughout his 18 years as a commissioner.
When he first became county commissioner, Skinner said that constituents would often call his landline on the weekend. JoJo would screen those calls, asking whether the issues were an emergency. If not, they could just call his office on Monday.
JoJo recalled when her husband decided that his third term would be his last.
“I told him that’s totally up to him, he’s the one that has to go to the job every day and carry all the burdens every day,” she said.
Skinner said he did not think anybody that runs for the office for the first time realizes what it is, and that it took him about two years to get comfortable with the job.
The role of a county commissioner is largely as a decision-maker for goings on in the county. For example, the three-person commission reviews and decides whether to approve subdivisions in the county, or on how the county budget will look and operate.
Skinner said that the county is fortunate because of the “tremendous staff” that does much of the work behind the scenes. The minutiae of large agenda items are already handled by county staff, leaving only the big decisions to the commission.
He was quick to not take credit for the work, adding that commissioners can’t and don’t do anything on their own without help from county staff.
Skinner said that at times he’s come into a meeting with his opinion already formed on a decision, but has been swayed by people speaking out for or against a subdivision.
He never came into the office with an agenda for those kinds of decisions. Instead, he wanted to serve the people as best he could.
“I think we need to be that way as commissioners, we need to be flexible enough to change our opinions,” Skinner said.
The hardest decisions Skinner had to make were as a member of the Gallatin City-County Health Board.
Skinner said he always felt like the odd man out on that board—not because he had a different train of thought from his peers, but because he felt that he was representing a large group of people who did not have representation on that board.
He said that representing people without a voice was important to him because everybody needs someone who is listening to them and willing to articulate their point of view, even if he did not always agree with that point of view.
“I tried to represent them because they really didn’t have a voice,” Skinner said. “And so right or wrong, I was one of the one or two people that was usually voting against what the health board was doing.”
The decision-making process at his position has been frustrating. Skinner said that there are so many things that commissioners do on a day-to-day basis, but more often than not they never see a conclusion of the work.
Despite the frustration, Skinner was still proud of the work he’s done.
Brick and mortar projects like the Gallatin County Detention Center or the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport interchange project were the easiest physical manifestations for Skinner to point to.
Another point of pride is work Skinner has done on the county budget. He said that the county has not maximized the amount it can levy in taxes for about a decade.
The commission did not tax up to limit because they knew there would be a time when the county would need to use the untapped tax dollars, Skinner said. He added that the county has had to tax more in recent budget cycles to keep and recruit employees.
Outside of the realm of decision-making, a goal of Skinner’s was to make the office a great place to work and to develop strong relationships with outside agencies.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that Skinner has focused on people, relationships, and making sure the office was always a good environment to work in
Brown said when he first started as a commissioner two years ago that Skinner would “put him in his place” sometimes, but would never hold a mistake against him. He said that Skinner was firm about setting a standard for the office.
“He’s one of those people that I don’t want to disappoint,” Brown said.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that Skinner worked hard to create relationships with outside agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service.
MacFarlane said he was impressed by how Skinner was able to thoroughly explain how he changed his mind on a decision, and how much time Skinner has spent thinking hard about growth in the county.
“I think the most important thing that I learned from him here was just about being a good Montanan and being a good community member, to not be so set in your ways,” MacFarlane said.
Both Brown and MacFarlane pointed out that Skinner’s fingerprints were all over development in the county, and that he became an advocate for zoning and planning.
Skinner, however, said that he only played a small part in policy, budgets and infrastructure. He reiterated that the legacy he hoped to leave behind was that the office was a good place to be.
“It just isn’t all business, but that you care about them, they care about you,” Skinner said. “And I feel that when I leave that, that I have that relationship with them. That’s the legacy I’d like to leave.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.