Long-term care providers entered this year’s Montana Legislature hoping for increases to Medicaid reimbursements, and were mostly successful in that push.
Providers contended that without Medicaid reimbursement rate increases, more skilled nursing facilities would shutter because of a lack of funding to hire and retain staff. Last year, 11 skilled nursing facilities closed throughout the state.
Many of the bills meant to increase rates and set up guidelines for continued increases in upcoming years either failed or were gutted during the session.
Despite that, rates are set to increase vastly over previous years — reimbursements are slated to jump 23% in fiscal year 2024 compared to the less than 1% increase approved by the 2021 Legislature.
Rose Hughes, the executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said that there was no doubt that the rate increases would help struggling facilities.
“There’s no denying that a lot of help was provided, the problem is that an awful lot of help was needed,” Hughes said.
After months of back and forth in legislative committees and debates on the floors of both chambers in the Legislature, an estimate of rate increases was produced in the state’s budget bill that melded Gov. Greg Gianforte’s suggested rate hikes with $70 million in one-time emergency funding and benchmarks provided by a state-funded study.
House Bill 2, which outlines the state’s budget for the upcoming biennium, has yet to be signed by the governor.
Gianforte’s initial proposal was $249 per day in fiscal year 2024 and $238 per day the following year.
Hughes estimated that the increases would be $263 per day in the first year, and $278.75 per day the next — the latter figure is the same as the benchmark rate suggested in the $2.75 million GuideHouse Study.
Those increases don’t necessarily mesh with the cost of care that providers at skilled nursing facilities accrue on a daily basis. Hughes said the actual cost of care on a daily basis hovers around $349 per day.
Bills that would have provided rate increases to the GuideHouse level, like House Bill 649, also included guidelines for future increases. That bill ultimately failed.
A key byproduct of having future increases outlined is predictability. David Trost, CEO of St. John’s United, said that predictability is a major factor in creating a loyal workforce. Having consistent rate increases would better help providers plan for benefits and wages, he added.
“We want to be able to support those long term,” he said.
Inflationary increases also play a role in predictability. Trost said that the GuideHouse study was created prior to significant inflation in the cost of care, meaning the benchmark funding outlined in the report was already behind the curve.
Hughes said that one of the major disappointments of this year’s Legislature was that there was not enough forward looking action taken, like accounting for inflation, in increasing reimbursement rates.
“All of the discussions with the GuideHouse folks, it was really clear that there needs to be a method for continuing inflationary increases to keep these rates up to date,” Hughes said.
Because of lagging reimbursements rates, facilities like the Gallatin County Rest Home have had to turn to contract labor to provide care. The only way to tell if rate increases will be effective in the long term is whether facilities like the Rest Home can afford to use less contract labor, Hughes said.
Darcel Vaughn, administrator for the Rest Home, said that the facility has about 20 contract workers compared to seven in-house CNAs. Until more money comes, there is no reason for contract staff to go away, she said.
The Gallatin County Rest Home is in a unique position financially — voters approved a $9 million mill levy that would keep the doors of the facility open. Vaughn said that if it weren’t for that levy, the Rest Home would likely have failed.
However, turning to local taxpayers is not the solution Vaughn wanted.
“What we were trying to get across to the Legislature is it shouldn’t be our local voters that are doing this,” she said.
Valley View Home, another county-owned nursing home in Glasgow, has a similar financial set up.
Wes Thompson, administrator of Valley View, said that if the mill levy were not in place for his skilled nursing facility, Valley View would be “looking at voluntary closure. The tax money did not make the facility’s future ironclad, however.
Thompson said that during a board meeting last week it was determined that the facility has three years to decide whether to close its doors or find a different way to generate revenue.
Legislators did poke at other financial options for struggling facilities, like increasing private pay rates and occupancy levels, to combat financial losses from lackluster reimbursement rates.
Thompson said that private pay rates have to be higher than Medicaid rates, and that his facility was waiting to see what the reimbursement rates would be before increasing private pay. Those rates are now jumping to $350 a day, he said.
Private pay will also increase at the Rest Home from the present rate of $235 for a semi-private room and $250 for a private room.
St. John’s United increased private pay rates up to 8% for existing residents, Trost said.
Whether the dwindling number of facilities can survive and recruit a long-term workforce is unclear. Hughes said that many providers are in a “wait and see mode” on the impact that the rate increases will have on their future.
“(The Legislature) finally had an opportunity to stabilize nursing homes and make this better, and they only go partway,” Vaughn said.
