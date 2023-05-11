Let the news come to you

Long-term care providers entered this year’s Montana Legislature hoping for increases to Medicaid reimbursements, and were mostly successful in that push.

Providers contended that without Medicaid reimbursement rate increases, more skilled nursing facilities would shutter because of a lack of funding to hire and retain staff. Last year, 11 skilled nursing facilities closed throughout the state.

Many of the bills meant to increase rates and set up guidelines for continued increases in upcoming years either failed or were gutted during the session.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

