A stretch of highway near Three Forks may be getting a facelift in the coming years with the announcement of a resurfacing project from the Montana Department of Transportation.

A 6.5 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 284 beginning at Sappington Junction near Three Forks and ending near the Gallatin County line on Milligan Canyon Road could be resurfaced as soon as 2023. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the road.

Proposed work includes milling of the existing roadway, adding a new pavement overlay and then a crushed stone chip seal coat on top, according to a release from the Montana Department of Transportation. Additionally, new rumble strips, pavement markings, signage and bridge work guardrails could be added.

Public comment on the project is now open and encouraged. 

It is unclear how much the project could cost, as it depends on costs of materials, the project’s development timeline and availability of funding. Requests for comment from the Montana Department of Transportation for this project were not immediately met.

Work on a project to resurface 12 miles of pavement and upgrade guardrails on Interstate Highway 90 between Manhattan and Belgrade is nearly finished. Brandon Coates, a project manager for RBCI and spokesperson for the I-90 project, said that the asphalt and chip seal have been laid.

The chip seal requires as long as six weeks to cure. It’s been about a week since the new chip seal has been laid on I-90, Coates said. After it is cured, crews will sweep the surface for excess rocks and then put down paint, which takes about a day or two to complete.

All construction traffic restrictions have been removed and traffic has returned to two lanes in both directions.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

