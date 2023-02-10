Let the news come to you

The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial ordinance that sought to turn the town into a “sanctuary city for the unborn” Thursday night.

The proposed ordinance intended to prevent the mailing of abortion materials such as abortion pills or instruments used to perform an abortion, and followed a federal law passed in 1873 on “non-mailable items”dubbed the Comstock Act.

The ordinance would have also placed enforcement power into the hands of the citizens of Manhattan. That means that people would have been able to sue others for violating the Comstock Act.


