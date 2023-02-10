The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial ordinance that sought to turn the town into a “sanctuary city for the unborn” Thursday night.
The proposed ordinance intended to prevent the mailing of abortion materials such as abortion pills or instruments used to perform an abortion, and followed a federal law passed in 1873 on “non-mailable items”dubbed the Comstock Act.
The ordinance would have also placed enforcement power into the hands of the citizens of Manhattan. That means that people would have been able to sue others for violating the Comstock Act.
Nearly 40 people spoke during the meeting, with the majority against the ordinance. Many questioned why the council was considering the ordinance when other issues, like Manhattan’s infrastructure, needed attention.
The ordinance’s enforcement mechanism was also a point of contention. Opponents of the ordinance stated that the proposed local law would turn neighbors into vigilantes, and have people spying on one another.
Others were concerned by an infusion of personal religious beliefs into a proposed local law.
Manhattan Town Attorney Jane Mersen said during the meeting that the ordinance was illegal.
She believed that it would violate the Montana Constitution and the Armstrong Decision — a Montana Supreme Court case that determined that the right to privacy in the state’s constitution included the right to access abortion.
Mersen said she did not see a reason for the ordinance, and that the town would not be able to afford the litigation that could come from passing the proposed local law.
“I think that it is an attempt to legislate moral and religious beliefs from the council, and I know that you will be sued for it,” Mersen said.
The failed ordinance was the product of the Sanctuary Cities for Life organization, a Texas-based group that has gotten similar laws passed in 65 other cities across the nation.
Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the Texas group, said in an interview with the Chronicle that he disagreed with Mersen’s opinion. He said that the proposed ordinance simply required compliance with the Comstock Act.
Dickson said that it was unfortunate that Mersen took a different view from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who previously signed two letters in January and February that endorsed the enforcement of the Comstock Act.
Dickson intends to push for the ordinance again in Manhattan.
“This isn’t over, and we are looking forward to having more interest meetings in Manhattan,” he said.
The town council was split in its decision to pursue the ordinance. Mayor Glen Clements ultimately acted as the deciding vote.
“It was definitely clear from the comments last night that the majority of people in Manhattan did not want anything to do with this ordinance,” Clements said in an interview with the Chronicle.
Clements said that there were questions about how items like the proposed ordinance end up on the council’s agenda.
He said that it is the mayor’s responsibility to set the agenda for each council meeting. Clements added that when a council member requests an item to appear on the meeting docket, it’s his duty to respect their freedom of speech and consider the item.
Manhattan Town Council Member Josh Powell requested the ordinance.
Powell said in an interview with the Chronicle that he still stood behind the proposed local law, and felt that it was a good thing. He said that the issue of abortion was important to him, and added that he could learn and grow from Thursday’s meeting.
He said some of the discussion of the ordinance did not appear to be factual, and that he didn’t believe the ordinance was pushing for a tyrannical government.
Powell said that he would like to pursue a similar ordinance that the council could all agree on.
“I think the fact that we have a moment to take a step back and look at it, I think that’s a good thing,” Powell said.
Mary Ziegler, an American legal historian and law professor at the UC Davis School of Law, is an expert on the politics, history and law of reproductive health. She has written numerous opinion pieces on the anti-abortion movement and the Comstock Act for national outlets like the New York Times and CNN.
She’s also from Butte so Dickson’s ordinance appearing in Manhattan was of particular interest to her.
Ziegler said in an interview with the Chronicle that Dickson’s ordinances are a strategy to effectively ban abortions in states like Montana that have constitutional protections for abortion.
The Comstock Act has also not been enforced in full since its inception.
“If it was being consistently enforced, probably a lot of people you know would be in prison by now,” Ziegler said.
The Comstock Act was vigorously enforced when it was first passed in 1873, and included a range of unmailable items, like books deemed obscene and birth control methods. Ziegler said that as support for birth control grew, courts began to interpret the law more narrowly.
Then Roe v. Wade became the law of the land, effectively nullifying the abortion components of the law.
Ziegler said that the fight now is whether it is okay to revive a criminal statute that “no one has thought of enforcing for about 100 years,” and bringing the Comstock Act back in a piecemeal way.
Then there are questions about the law’s scope if it is revived, and what defines an abortion drug that cannot be mailed.
“The game here is really that you can’t get a national abortion ban in many other ways right now,” she said.
