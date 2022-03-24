A section of Baxter Lane will be closed for road work next week.
The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department will shut down a portion of Baxter Lane where it meets Matador Lane at the entrance of the Black Bull Subdivision on March 28 until April 2.
Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department engineer Andrew Lahr said that the closure is to repair issues with road bedding washing away due to water infiltrating the road surface around manhole covers near the entrance of the Black Bull subdivision.
The repair was a last minute issue, Lahr said. Instead of just patching the road, the department wanted to get ahead of the problem. The work includes cutting the road, filling the washed out bedding and then resurfacing it.
Lahr said it is unlikely the work will go past April 2.
Road closure signs will be up along Baxter Lane, but the actual closure will be at the access to the Black Bull subdivision where Baxter Lane and Matador Lane meet. A couple hundred feet of road will be closed off for the project, Lahr said.
Lahr suggested that if people are using that roadway and need an alternate route they can take Huffine Lane to Love Lane, or use Valley Center Road.
There are no other major road closures planned for now, Lahr said.
