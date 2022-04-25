The Montana Department of Transportation plans to replace a pair of bridges on Interstate 90.
The state agency will replace bridges on the Bozeman Pass between Bozeman and Livingston that run over Quinn Creek Road. Two virtual open houses with contractor Sletten Construction and MDT engineers are scheduled for May 4.
Replacing the bridges, which were built over four decades ago, will cost $5,765,000. Work could begin in early May, depending on the weather.
Brandon Coates, a public involvement manager with RBCI, said that the goal is to complete construction in one year.
The bridges will be replaced one at a time. Traffic will be redirected to flow on the same bridge while the other is being replaced.
Coates said that a routine inspection around 2020 found that the bridges were deteriorated to the point of replacement. He said that MDT accelerated the project to get the bridges replaced as quickly as possible.
Other improvements aside from the bridges being replaced include roadwork on the approaches for the bridges, drainage, upgraded guardrails and a high-friction road surface — meaning a polymer overlay with bits of crushed rock.
The pair of open houses on May 4 are from noon to 1 p.m., with the second meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.