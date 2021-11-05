Fairgrounds Vaccination Clinic
Buy Now

Community Health Partners were prepared to give out 788 shots of the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination clinic on April 2 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thousands of private sector workers in Montana could be affected by President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate, and the wait for what that mandate could entail ended Thursday.

The Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration released the framework of the mandate, which goes into effect Jan. 4, nearly two months after Biden’s announcement in September. Under the newly released rules, businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure that their workforce is vaccinated.

Employers are required to provide paid leave for vaccination, according to the mandate. Weekly testing is required if an employee chooses to buck the vaccine, but employers do not have to pay for testing. Masks will also be required in workplaces that fall under the rules.

Masking requirements and paid sick leave for vaccination go into effect Dec. 5.

Businesses that fail to meet the requirements after the Jan. 4 start date could be hit with fines of up to $14,000 per infraction.

Health care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid need to have all health care workers, clinical and non-clinical, vaccinated by Jan. 4, too. However, that portion of the mandate does not allow for those workers to submit to weekly testing.

Bozeman Health, the largest private employer in Gallatin County, employs 2,400 people. Lauren Brendel, spokesperson for Bozeman Health, said that 80% of the workforce is already vaccinated.

The label “health care worker” goes beyond just a doctor or nurse. It can include everyone from janitors, clerks and cafeteria workers, said Vincent Smith, an economics professor at Montana State University.

“The people who are employed in delivering care at Bozeman Health are representative of the broadest spectrum of Montana’s working folks,” Smith said.

Brendel said that Bozeman Health’s legal, compliance and human resources teams were reviewing the new mandate. The rules could run afoul of House Bill 702, which makes discrimination based on vaccination status illegal in Montana.

“As you can imagine, there is much to be reviewed and considered as it relates to the federal mandate and HB 702,” Brendel said.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services released a statement Friday that indicated the department was reviewing the new guidelines too.

Director Adam Meier said in the release that the mandate would make the healthcare worker shortage in the state worse. He encouraged all eligible Montanans to talk to their healthcare providers about getting vaccinated.

“To mandate vaccination, however, conflicts with Montana law and will further strain our healthcare facilities which are struggling to maintain adequate levels of healthcare workers,” Meier said in the release.

And a legal battle is brewing. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with the Attorneys General from 10 other states, filed a lawsuit against the mandate on Friday.

The suit alleged that the mandate will cause worker shortages, and exacerbate supply chain issues.

However, Smith said there is no real evidence to suggest that a mandate like this one would cause these kinds of issues. He pointed to cities that already have vaccination mandates, like New York or Chicago. In New York, for example, there were concerns over widespread resignations from members of the city’s police department over an impending vaccine mandate for municipal employees.

The Washington Post reported that only 34 of the 10,000 unvaccinated officers in New York were put on leave for refusing to get vaccinated.

“There is no evidence, at this point, that the dramatic impacts on the workforce that have been speculated about by many commentators will actually occur,” Smith said. “Too often those assessments are based on anecdotes based on conversations, typically with individuals who have actually not yet had to make a decision on what they will do.”

This latest lawsuit is the second filed by Knudsen against Biden’s vaccination mandates. In late October he filed a lawsuit against the federal contractor vaccination mandate. That mandate added a clause to federal contracts indicating that contractors and their employees need to get vaccinated.

Prior to that lawsuit, Knudsen wrote a guidance letter on the federal contractor mandate. In the letter, Knudsen wrote that the mandate was valid only for new, renewed or extended federal contracts in Montana.

Sen. Steve Daines is working to combat the mandate as well. In a statement released Friday, Daines said that the mandate was “Washington overreach at its worst,” and that he supported Knudsen’s latest lawsuit.

According to the release, Daines has moved to get the mandate revoked through the Congressional Review Act. That act enables Congress to nullify any order issued from a federal agency like OSHA, according to the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.