Open burning season has once again reopened in Gallatin County.
The season officially opened Wednesday, and is scheduled to last until Nov. 30, according to a release from the county.
In order to participate, people are required to purchase a burn permit. Permits can be bought online at www. gallatinburnpermits.com or in person at a handful of places throughout the county.
Permits can be picked up at the Bozeman Fire Department, the Central Valley Fire District, the Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office and the Three Forks Community Library.
Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County Chief of Emergency Management and Fire, said that burn permits are needed for any type of burning that is not a small recreational fire.
Small recreational fires include warming fires and fires used for roasting marshmallows or hot dogs, he said.
Small recreational fires also have a size limit. In the county the fire can be a maximum of 48 inches in diameter, while in Bozeman a fire can be a maximum of 36 inches in diameter.
Lonergan said if people are disposing of vegetation debris, or building a fire larger than the maximum recreational fire size, they need a permit. Burn barrels also require a permit.
People that buy a permit are required to activate the permit when they want to use it, which can be done online.
Items that cannot be burned include food waste, plastics, treated lumber, asphalt shingles, tires, rubber material and others. A full list can be found online.
“Ultimately you set a fire and you’re responsible for that fire, maintaining the fire and anything bad that might come with the fire,” Lonergan said.
This year’s open burn season also comes with a public map of activated burn permits, which can be viewed online at readygallatin.com. So far, there are five active burn permits in Gallatin County.
Though the season is open until late November, fire chiefs throughout the county can opt to shut down open burning in their districts when fire conditions are high.
Lonergan said that he was unsure when the next long range fire condition model would be out. He added that fuel behavior in Gallatin County is contingent on what spring rains look like.
Heavy rains in May and June would mean a normal spring for fuel conditions, he said.
Other factors, like availability of firefighting resources, lightning or other fires that need attention in other areas could contribute to a stoppage of open burning season.
“It all comes down to ‘do we have the capacity to stop a fire from becoming a larger fire?’” Lonergan said.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
