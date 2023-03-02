Let the news come to you

Open burning season has once again reopened in Gallatin County.

The season officially opened Wednesday, and is scheduled to last until Nov. 30, according to a release from the county.

In order to participate, people are required to purchase a burn permit. Permits can be bought online at www. gallatinburnpermits.com or in person at a handful of places throughout the county.


