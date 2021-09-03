One year later, Bridger Foothills fire stirs feelings of loss, appreciation By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Burned trees from the Bridger Foothills fire stand below the ridge of the Bridger Range on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Burned trees from the Bridger Foothills fire are backdropped by Saddle Peak on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now A house is constructed adjacent to a burn scar from the Bridger Foothills fire off Bridger Canyon Drive on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Across the blanket of charred trees on the eastern side of the Bridgers, grass is growing and new houses are sprouting.At one spot along Bridger Canyon Road, an excavator whirred beside a pile of fresh lumber on Friday. Rubble sat on the plot adjacent to it. It's been one year since lightning smoldered in a tree near the "M" and sparked the Bridger Foothills fire. The fire would grow to over 8,000 acres and destroy 68 homes, 30 of which were homes.On the sunny Friday afternoon of Sept. 4, 2020, a small wisp of smoke from a single burning tree kicked up and grew larger. Onlookers gazed from Story Mill Road as flames spread to other trees, then traveled up the slope and reached the ridge. A Bozeman Police officer redirects traffic away from the Bridger Foothills fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A burn scar from the Bridger Foothills fire above the "M" can be seen from Story Mill Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Air tankers spent the evening dropping retardant on the fire, but it breached the eastern side of the mountain hours later. Local firefighters, police officers and search and rescue teams swiftly evacuated trails, blocked traffic on Bridger Canyon Road and did what they could to keep the fire from continuing on.Their efforts fell short. Early Saturday afternoon, conditions shifted suddenly.Temperatures were high and humidity was low when the winds picked up after 1 p.m. The fire bolted north along the eastern slope of the Bridgers. It jumped Bridger Canyon Road and headed for homes along Jackson Creek Road and Kelly Canyon.Residents throughout the area grabbed what precious items they could and evacuated. Some firefighters were caught in the line of danger.One firefighter was injured by a falling rock, but was treated and released from a hospital.Another three firefighters who were staged to the north of the blaze were unable to make it out of the rocky terrain in time. The men in the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Helitack crew had to deploy fire shelters.The small aluminum fire shelters are the last resort option for firefighters to save their own lives in emergency situations. They are only built for one person and are designed to withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees.One man out of the three did not have a fire shelter with him, so he had to share one with a companion. The fire swept over the crew, reaching temperatures that officials said could have reached 2,000 degrees. All three firefighters survived with minor burns."We're just incredibly fortunate that nobody died," said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. "That type of incident is going to be imprinted on everyone's minds and hearts for the rest of their lives." Smoke billows into the sky above the M Trail in the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Lewellen was one of many local authorities who helped lead the initial response to the Bridger Foothills fire. The incident gave him an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the community, he said. "When you have an incident like that and you see the community come together to help and show love and support for everybody … it's an overwhelming feeling of appreciation," he said. "It's very emotional. It’s a devastating situation to see peoples’ homes completely gone.”During and after the fire, firefighters, local cooperators and volunteers from around the county and state and others came together and helped. People supported evacuees by bringing in hay, offering boarding opportunities for stock and donating to a fire relief fund.For Lewellen, the fire showed the need and the urgency to prepare for wildfires. Homeowners in the wildland-urban interface should do their due diligence by clearing out gutters and keeping combustible material away from homes, he said.“The Bridger Foothills fire is just an excellent reminder that we live and we work in fire-driven ecosystems,” Lewellen said. “If we wait to do that type of mitigation work when we have a fire, we’ve waited too long. The time to do that is now.”West of the ridge near the “M,” a patch of blackened trees is all that marks the wildfire that destroyed 30 homes last fall. Hikers with dogs took in the sunshine and strolled down nearby trails on Friday. A house is constructed adjacent to a burn scar from the Bridger Foothills fire off Bridger Shadows Road on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Among them was Harley Harrison, who was in Bozeman when the Bridger Foothills fire took off. He remembers the big column of smoke that blew up on the back of the Bridgers that Saturday. Toward the evening, the front of the mountains glowed.A couple of Harrison's friends were living on the east side of the range when the fire rolled through, he said. It burned through one of his friend's property, but the house was spared."He had to do a lot of logging the rest of that summer and then all spring trying to get all the burned stuff out," Harrison said.Dana Williams wasn't as lucky. She lost her home, her goldfish and many precious belongings to the Bridger Foothills fire. It was especially hard since she designed the home herself.“I miss my house. It was a real labor of love. I miss living in a painting,” she said.A year after the fire, Williams has done her best to rebuild her life and start anew.She built out a camper van and took it on a trip through the West. Afterward, she settled in Durango, Colorado, where she’s taking some time off to decide where to take her career next. She found a condo on the market there that was perfect for her.Williams worked as an adjunct professor of environmental science at Gallatin College. She’s thinking about getting back into teaching again soon, but for now she’s regrouping by learning how to paint and crafting pottery.Because of Bozeman’s sky high real estate market, Williams didn’t want to put her entire nest egg back into rebuilding a home. She sold her plot of land in the Bridgers and invested the money into a property outside of Manhattan."(The Bridger Foothills fire) really gave me an opportunity to start over in a whole different way," Williams said. "I went about recreating my life very intentionally, and it has worked out great." A burn scar from the Bridger Foothills fire above the "M" can be seen from Story Mill Park on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 