Older people vulnerable as pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program ends

Kevin Lasher was holding court in the main entrance of the Perennial Park apartments, talking about the weather and sipping coffee with his neighbors on a snowy March morning.
Goodbyes were exchanged and Lasher made his way down the hall to his first floor apartment. He smirked and said that he was the young guy in the building. The income-restricted complex is targeted for people 55 and older, Lasher is 57.
Lasher was able to move into his Bozeman apartment, adorned with holographic photos of bald eagles and a massive poster of the USS Enterprise of Star Trek fame, early last year with aid from the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program.
His move from West Yellowstone was out of necessity. Lasher entered his third year of dialysis treatment, and needed to be closer to medical facilities while he awaited a kidney transplant.
Since then, Lasher has ingrained himself in the building — after buying a car he started Carpool with Kevin to help ferry neighbors with mobility issues to appointments. He’s also picked up baking, and provides treats to anyone that asks.
Nearly a year after moving in, he was almost evicted.
Lasher, along with about a dozen other residents of Perennial Park, received three-day eviction notices in February and March for missing rent payments from the MERA program. Lasher’s rent had not been paid in 90 days.
The two-year-old program has provided rent for over 13,000 households across the state. Now, MERA is slated to end.
The Montana Department of Commerce, the state agency that runs the program, announced in mid-March that it would no longer accept applications for rental assistance. Federal funding for the program is scheduled to not be renewed, according to the agency.
The deadline for applications passed on March 24. The agency stated in a release that eligible and approved applicants will still receive rent payments until the money runs out. MERA disburses about $7 million a month in rental assistance, and the Department of Commerce estimated there are about five months of funding left at the rate of spending.
That announcement signals the end to a program that the agency contended was never meant to be permanent, but nonetheless has supported hundreds of households in Gallatin County. Losing the program could have an acute effect on older adults and people in similar situations to Lasher.
Without the rent assistance, experts and proponents of the program are concerned about where older adults and others will go. A bill in the Legislature aims to put more oversight on the program, while organizations like HRDC and others brace for a flood of people needing aid.
“I mean, it's devastating,” Lasher said. “Because if… I lose this place, I lose everything.”
———
The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program began in April 2021.
Organizations like Bozeman's Human Resources and Development Council viewed the program as a boon to getting people experiencing homelessness or on the brink into stable housing.
Hannah Altman, the housing department program manager for HRDC in Bozeman, said that the nonprofit has worked to connect people with the MERA application process since its inception.
Last year, HRDC worked with 600 households in Gallatin County to get rental assistance from the state program. Altman said that the infusion of federal funding provided by the state program has allowed for the nonprofit to have a larger reach in helping people find housing.
Money to fund the program came to Montana and the rest of the country through disbursements of COVID-19 relief funding. The state received two rounds of federal Emergency Rental Assistance money during the pandemic.
Typically the money does not go directly to a member of the program, but instead to landlords, property management companies or hotel owners.
The Department of Commerce projected that about 8,000 households throughout the state might need rental assistance, with an estimated $44 million needed to cover the cost of rent. However, the need has been close to double what the state agency initially thought.
Gallatin County has received a combined $7 million from both rounds of federal funding, according to the state’s ARPA dashboard. That amount places the county as the fifth highest recipient of assistance money — Yellowstone County led the way with $29 million in MERA funding.
The first disbursement was $200 million. So far, the state has spent $57.45 million from that round.
Montana was supposed to get $152 million in the second round of funding, but received just over $106 million, according to the agency. Just over $70 million of that second wave of funding has been spent, leaving roughly $35 million left to cover the remaining applicants.
However, the state has been required to return a significant amount of that first tranche, according to the Department of Commerce.
Just over $98 million was returned to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Department of Commerce cited requirements from the Department of Treasury as the reason that money was returned.
Another $35 million was voluntarily returned after the expenditure deadline for the first round of spending last September — the remaining balance of over $5.1 million is scheduled to be returned.
The flow of federal dollars was not renewed after President Joe Biden’s administration signaled an end to the pandemic-era state of emergency on May 11, according to the state agency.
With the future of the program on rapidly crumbling ground, Altman fears what could happen to the people reliant on the funding to cover their rent.
“This assistance has been monumental and we have not seen funding to that degree,” Altman said. “We will not be able to support the need if we continue to see numbers like that.”
———
Two floors above Lasher’s apartment is another filled with boxes and picture frames neatly wrapped in green, pockmarked bubble wrap.
Similar to Lasher, Josie Lopez had been in her apartment for about a year — she recalled praying to get an apartment in the then-newly opened Perennial Park.
Lopez was also getting her rent covered by the MERA.
She admittedly was not used to having her rent paid for, so each month Lopez would check with the property management company to make sure it was on time and accounted for.
And each month she was told it was paid.
Earlier this year, Lopez was informed that she owed $4,000 in back rent. Like Lasher, the program had suddenly stopped making payments.
Myra Matson, a social worker in Bozeman, said that it has become increasingly difficult to find housing for older adults in Bozeman. MERA falling apart has added to an issue eight and a half years in the making, she said.
The increased cost of living, coupled with dwindling social safety nets, has made finding affordable places for older adults difficult.
“It’s a much bigger problem with older seniors who just are living on a ridiculously low social security payment,” Matson said.
Mitch Staley, a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce, said that situations like Lasher’s and Lopez’s are case-by-case in nature.
An applicant could get rent payments from the program for 18 months for a maximum of $2,200 each month. The application was required to be refiled every three months. If they hit the monthly cap, or reach the end of the program’s allotted timetable, payments end.
“That’s where we’re not sure if some of those individuals that are receiving evictions have hit that cap,” Staley said.
Lasher said that it was clear that even if a person was on time with their paperwork, getting assistance was still a gamble.
“You could do it to the T, you could start your paperwork two weeks ahead of time before that third month, and it doesn't mean you're going to get it,” he said.
Lopez never received an eviction notice. Instead, she paid the owed rent from her life savings and filed a 30-day move out notice with the complex.
She said the situation has been stressful, adding that her blood pressure has skyrocketed, her hair began to fall out and crying became a regular routine. Before the end of March she will move in with her daughter.
“I was hoping to stay here, I loved my little apartment,” Lopez said.
———
As MERA begins to sunset, lawmakers and local organizations are working to find solutions for the people that relied on the rental assistance.
Rep. Mike Yakawich, R-Billings, has carried a bill that intends to put the program under a microscope.
House Bill 523 aims to create an oversight program for MERA that would require the Department of Commerce to compile a list of recipients of the funds, the amount paid to people, and people that have had legal action taken on them for overpayment.
The bill would require two reports from the state agency, one in July and the other in December.
Yakawich said that there are questions about people receiving resistance being removed prematurely from their residences and if the property management companies or hotels that receive the payments keep that money while removing people from the program from their homes.
There are alternatives to MERA, like Section 8 housing through the state’s Housing Choice Voucher, or the Big Sky Waiver Program.
But options for older people with limited incomes like the ones at Perennial Park are scarce.
Matson, a social worker in Bozeman, said that she has worked to get people signed up for Medicaid or the Big Sky Waiver program to find housing or some form of in-home assistance.
For example, the assisted living facility Brookdale Spring Meadows has five Big Sky Waiver beds, but the list for the waiver program is over a year long, Matson said.
Low Social Security payments and deteriorating safety nets has curbed options for older people, she said.
“I think a lot of people think ‘oh it's just people who didn’t work and didn’t save and made poor choices,’ and that’s just not the case,” Matson said.
Some have to make the decision to leave their homes, like Lopez. Others get lucky, like Lasher.
Lasher said he was able to get rent from Glocal, a Belgrade nonprofit that provides rental assistance, within two hours of receiving his eviction notice. The nonprofit has taken care of his rent until the end of April.
Christie Whittington, founder of Glocal, said that the nonprofit has had four clients in similar situations — the funding stopped and they did not know until they were served eviction notices.
The nonprofit has been able to aid 13 households with security deposits and a couple months of rent in Gallatin County since launching in August.
Lasher was grateful for the help, so much so that he plans to bake Whittington an apple pie.
He’s close on the transplant list, too. He's fifth place in line on paper.
Lasher has had a few second chances, and does not take them for granted.
“That's why I will go to whatever length I need to, to keep what I got until I get fixed,” Lasher said. “Because I got another chance.”
