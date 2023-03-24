 Skip to main content
Older people vulnerable as pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program ends

MERA
Several residents at the Perennial Park apartments in Bozeman were given three-day eviction notices after funding from the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program halted.

Kevin Lasher was holding court in the main entrance of the Perennial Park apartments, talking about the weather and sipping coffee with his neighbors on a snowy March morning.

Goodbyes were exchanged and Lasher made his way down the hall to his first floor apartment. He smirked and said that he was the young guy in the building. The income-restricted complex is targeted for people 55 and older, Lasher is 57.


Lasher was able to move into his Bozeman apartment, adorned with holographic photos of bald eagles and a massive poster of the USS Enterprise of Star Trek fame, early last year with aid from the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program.

MERA
Kevin Lasher sits in his living room at the Perennial Park apartments on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Lasher, along with about a dozen other residents of Perennial Park, received three-day eviction notices in February and March for missing rent payments from the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program.
MERA
A three-day eviction notice is seen on Kevin Lasher's kitchen counter at the Perennial Park apartments on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
MERA
A room in Josie Lopez's apartment is partially packed for moving at the Perennial Park apartments on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
MERA
Packed boxes destined for storage are stacked in Josie Lopez's apartment at the Perennial Park apartments on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

