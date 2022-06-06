The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department announced Monday the Old Town Bridge would be closed until further notice. All road traffic must use an alternate route.
The bridge crosses the Jefferson River outside of Three Forks.
Whitney Bermes, a spokesperson for Gallatin County, said the Montana Department of Transportation’s Bridge Bureau recommended closure of the Old Town Bridge after conducting bridge inspections in the area. There is no timeline yet for when it is expected to reopen.
Amanda Jackson, load rating engineer for the bridge bureau, said they recommended closure because the weight-bearing structure of the bridge — the truss — was bending and showing some cracks. The bending makes the bridge dangerous for vehicles to cross, she said.
Jackson added that the bridge bureau had seen movement in the truss since their last inspection of the bridge. The previous inspection was about two years ago, Jackson said.
The National Bridge Inventory Data lists the Old Town Bridge’s last available inspection as July 2018, where it was rated as “fair” and structurally appraised as “basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement.”
The bridge was built in 1894, making it 128 years old. Jackson said the bridge’s truss is the oldest in Gallatin County.
No other bridges inspected in the county this week were recommended for closure, Jackson said.
As of Monday it was unclear how long the bridge will be closed. Jackson said the closure length depends on how Gallatin County decides to fix it.
“It’s not a terribly easy fix,” Jackson said, noting that the bridge would have to be suspended above the river while being worked on.
People can contact the county Road and Bridge Department at 406-582-3250 with any questions.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.