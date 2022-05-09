NorthWestern Energy is seeking a variance in its federal license that would allow the company to increase flows from the Madison and Hebgen dams over a shorter period of time.
The change would allow the utility company to increase flows into the Madison up to 5% an hour, rather than the current requirement of up to 10% a day. The potential change could help the company to adapt faster to changes in water temperature and other conditions downstream.
NorthWestern Energy announced the variance request in a release on May 6. A driving factor in requesting the change is to save water, primarily when using pulse flows to cool down the river during the summer.
“This variance will result in significant water savings while we provide thermal pulses to the lower Madison River, which is critical for minimizing water temperatures for fish in the summer,” said Andy Welch, NorthWestern Energy Manager of Hydro License Compliance, in the release.
The release stated that Hebgen Reservoir’s water elevation was at 6,526.07 feet Friday, or about 8.8 feet below full pool. Inflows into the reservoir have been 82% normal.
Snowpack in the Madison basin above the reservoir was at 82% of normal levels also. Precipitation in the area for the water year has been at about 88%.
NorthWestern Energy is able to operate the pair of dams, and others under the Missouri-Madison Hydroelectric Project, because of its license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for the utility company, said that the hope is that the variance will be approved and received from the federal agency by June 15.
Celeste Miller, a spokesperson for FERC, said that the request is under review to determine if additional information from the utility company is needed. From there, public comment will be gathered on the request.
Miller could not provide a timeline for when the request could be approved or denied.
If the request is granted, increased pulse flows from Hebgen Dam could begin closer to when hot temperatures are forecasted instead of ramping up water flows over a period of a few days.
The company released more pulse flows from the Madison Dam than ever before last summer to protect fish from long stints of high water temperatures.
How much water the move could save is unclear. Black said that temperatures during the summer would determine that.
The utility company previously reduced outflows from the Hebgen Reservoir through most of April to conserve water. At the time, the company stated in a separate release that the reservoir had an elevation of 6,524.6 feet, or about 10 feet from full pool.
Now, the reservoir is about 8.5 feet below full pool, and about 1.6 feet below the average level for this time of year, Black said.
Rain and snowfall have minimally improved conditions, she said, adding that water levels at Hebgen Reservoir will be low this summer and fall.
The utility company previously violated a pair of license requirements when a malfunction on a gate stem at Hebgen Dam last November caused a rapid decrease in flows downstream, exposing spawning redds below the dam in the process.
The company then submitted a letter in late March to FERC outlining plans to monitor fish populations and to bolster habitat for spawning fish.