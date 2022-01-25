The residents of Logan will have the option to decide if they want to create a water and sewer district.
On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved a petition submitted by a group of residents from Logan for a pair of ballot questions that would determine if a water and sewer district will be formed in the small town and who will run it.
Those questions will be answered during the school and special districts elections on May 3.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad was responsible for certifying the petition. He said during the meeting that at least 10% of voters in the proposed district had to agree with the petition.
That milestone was hit, both on the petition and by the amount of support shown at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The petition is to create this water and sewer district, and there are plenty of public here to tell you why they’re doing that,” Semerad said.
Nearly 10 people spoke in support of the proposed district. Some brought up how Logan residents were nursing old septic systems, and others said that getting a water and sewer district would allow for more development in the town.
Jay McCurry submitted the petition to the county, and is also running to be a member of the board that would oversee the proposed district. He said many of the lots in Logan are small, causing wells and septic systems to be too close to one another.
That close proximity to neighbors causes contamination in the wells, and little room for waste to be removed.
“When you put in a sewer and then a well, that’s fine for you, but then you have a neighbor next to you and you have a problem,” McCurry said.
The details of how the proposed district would get a sewer system and how much it could cost residents were not immediately clear.
McCurry gave examples of the Willow Creek and Harrison water and sewer districts for an estimate on monthly cost. Residents of those towns pay $39 and $36 respectively, he said.
Getting sewer and water lines placed would require a good deal of financial assistance. Logan is one of the lowest income places in the county, McCurry said. Getting grants from the federal government, state or county could help to pay for the water and sewer system, he said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner asked whether voters would also decide on pricing.
Gallatin County Deputy Attorney Erin Arnold said that decision would be made in the form of a resolution drafted by the board of directors.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott Macfarlane said that the “unanimous support” shown by the people of Logan for a water and sewer district was encouraging.
“It’s pretty well understood that everybody is unified, and this is such a good piece of progress for Logan,” Macfarlane said.