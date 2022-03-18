Politicians, Department of Veterans Affairs officials and veterans gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new, state-of-the-art clinic for veterans in Bozeman.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte provided remarks to commemorate the opening of the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic. The new $4.7 million facility on 1101 E. Main St. is more than twice the size of the old clinic on Willson Avenue.
The facility will officially open to provide services for veterans on March 29.
The new facility is bursting with different services for veterans, including primary care, mental health care, audiology — meaning the clinic can fit and service hearing aids. Other services include telehealth, women’s health, behavioral health and physical therapy.
A virtual reality treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder is in the works, too.
All of those services can run through the Patient Aligned Care Team model the facility was designed around.
That model works as a one-stop shop for veterans. For example if someone comes in for a physical and is having issues with their mental health, their primary care provider can walk down the hall to a mental health specialist and work out a plan for the patient, saving on time and travel expenses.
A staff of 40, which includes registered nurses, doctors, social workers and pharmacists, will inhabit the more than 14,000 square-foot building.
An unfinished room, with exposed insulation and Tyvek wrap and plywood flooring, was where the day’s speakers gave thanks to the staff of the facility.
“There’s a lot of — as you can see — steel and concrete in this building, but the truth is it’s the men and women that work here that are its true foundation,” Sen. Jon Tester said.
Money for the facility came from three federal budget bills from 2020 to 2022. Tester voted in favor of all three budget bills, which contained money for the VA to put toward building the clinic. Gov. Greg Gianforte, who at the time was Montana’s representative in Congress, voted no on the 2020 and 2021 bills.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted in favor of the 2021 budget bill, but against the 2020 and 2022 bills.
A representative spoke on behalf of the Republican senator, who was in Europe with a congressional delegation to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against the bill in 2022, too. He also sent a representative to speak on his behalf.
The clinic is named after Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins, who was from Bozeman and attended Bozeman High School. Atkins died in the line of duty in 2007 after throwing himself on top of a suicide bomber. His actions saved three nearby soldiers.
His parents, Jack and Elaine Atkins, were in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Jack, a Vietnam veteran, thanked the VA for funding the new clinic.
“Today, we’re making good on a commitment to honor your son’s sacrifice for our country,” Gianforte said, speaking directly to Jack and Elaine.
Jack said at the ceremony that one of the most important things that the new facility offers is the ability for veterans to gather and talk amongst themselves.
“They need to get things off their chest, they can’t talk to somebody who wasn’t there,” he said.
The second floor of the building houses the bulk of the services the clinic provides. At the top of the stairwell landing is a fireplace surrounded by couches and chairs where veterans can share those stories.
Jack went on to describe what a veteran is. The cook, the mechanic, supply clerks, administrative staff, they all get guard duty, he said. They all sit in the bunker at night on guard duty, listening and wondering what was going on outside.
“In the morning nothing happened,” Jack said. “They don’t get a medal for that, they don’t even get a pat on the back. You know what they get? They get the opportunity to do it again, every week.”