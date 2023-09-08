Let the news come to you

Local officials toured what will be the new Law and Justice Center on Friday, offering a glimpse into the building that will provide more space, improved security, and modern structural safety standards for the 18th Judicial District Court.

With construction having started a year ago, the new building is well underway and officials said they are on track to be completed by September 2024.

“We’re a very quickly growing community and we’re using 1970s infrastructure to serve the public’s needs,” Commissioner Zach Brown said. “The judicial system is completely fundamental to how civil society works — businesses, individuals, and families all rely on this system to keep us safe and help us do conflict resolution across all kinds of issues.”


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2638 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com

