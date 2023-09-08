A media tour is led through construction of the Gallatin County Courts Facility on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The facility is adjacent to and will replace part of the functions of the Law and Justice Center.
A passageway between the Gallatin County Jail and the future Gallatin County Courts Facility is under construction on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The new facility will offer much greater security than the Law and Justice Center, pictured in the background, which includes the new hallway linking the buildings.
Layers of concrete blocks are visible during the construction of the Gallatin County Courts Facility on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The facility is adjacent to and will replace part of the functions of the Law and Justice Center.
Local officials toured what will be the new Law and Justice Center on Friday, offering a glimpse into the building that will provide more space, improved security, and modern structural safety standards for the 18th Judicial District Court.
With construction having started a year ago, the new building is well underway and officials said they are on track to be completed by September 2024.
“We’re a very quickly growing community and we’re using 1970s infrastructure to serve the public’s needs,” Commissioner Zach Brown said. “The judicial system is completely fundamental to how civil society works — businesses, individuals, and families all rely on this system to keep us safe and help us do conflict resolution across all kinds of issues.”
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane, County Communications Coordinator Whitney Bermes, County Chief Financial Officer Justine Swanson, and other local officials also attended the tour. Martel Construction is the construction manager.
The new Law and Justice Center will replace the old one, a former catholic school that the county has used for 35 years. Officials cited numerous safety concerns that the new building will fix, including inmate security, modern structural safety codes, and designated staff parking.
Currently, those incarcerated are moved from the jail to the courts via a fenced walkway and often use public hallways that first need to be cleared. The new building will keep inmates separate from the general public, jurors, and plaintiffs by having a more secure entrance, a designated mezzanine, and separate courtroom entrances.
“It was all pretty old school, and everybody did the best [they] could with what we add, but it was never designed to be a judicial facility,” said Brown, also citing the building’s lack of adherence to modern structural safety codes that prevented the county from doing a significant remodel. “There were lots of safety concerns.”
The 67,000-square-foot building will have four district courts, two justice courts, and the youth court and probation. It will also have more room for larger juries and the jury selection process. Whereas currently, the county will rent conference rooms from local hotels, the new building will be able to accommodate up to 200 potential jurors. The courtroom sizes will also be significantly larger.
Parking for staff and judges will be at the back of the building to provide a secure entrance.
“A lot of the things that happen in this building are very emotional and challenging,” Brown said. “Having judges and court staff moving through the same access doors and using the same parking lot... has been a long-term concern.”
In 2021, voters approved a $29 million bond to fund the project. However, the initial cost has increased by 35% to $46 million, said commissioners Brown and MacFarlane, citing rising construction costs. With the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Brown said that another $10 million became available to fund this building and other capital projects.
The new building will be big, safe, and structurally adequate to run the courts system. It is, however, just one part of the county’s capital projects. To keep down costs, the county has moved to spread the many departments currently housed in the law and justice building elsewhere. The recently acquired Farm Bureau building is one such example. It will house the county attorney’s office and victim services. The Sheriff’s Office will eventually move to Four Corners.
“We’re lucky now to have some facilities in place that will meet our needs for decades to come,” Brown said. “It’s not a patchwork job anymore...it’s more intentional and these buildings will serve our community for many decades.”
