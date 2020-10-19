The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices has found that Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who is running for governor against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, failed to properly report in-kind contributions from the Democratic Governors Association and also accepted donations beyond the state limit from the group.
Over the summer, the Cooney campaign and the DGA worked on a statewide advertising campaign criticizing Gianforte for his alleged support of a sales tax.
Commissioner Jeff Mangan concluded on Friday that the Cooney campaign failed to disclose the costs associated with the website GregGianforTAX.com, a component of the advertising campaign, as an in-kind contribution from the DGA.
Cooney and the DGA argued the website cost less than $35 to set up, so they weren’t required to report the spending, according to documents from the commissioner’s office. Mangan ultimately rejected this argument.
Mangan also found that the Cooney campaign has accepted two donations totaling $1,420 from the DGA during the general election — twice the state’s campaign finance limit — and that the DGA failed to report $710 of those donations.
The Cooney campaign said one of the two donations was actually from the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association and the mistake has been corrected.
The Cooney campaign also created a video for the GianforTAX campaign, which ran from Aug. 4 to 23, but Cooney didn’t disclose the video’s production costs on his Aug. 20 finance report as required. Instead, he recorded the production costs on his Sept. 20 report.
The campaign said it didn’t receive an invoice for the production until September, so it couldn’t have reported the expense in August.
The Lewis and Clark County attorney declined to prosecute the case. The commissioner’s office is now negotiating a settlement with Cooney’s campaign.
Cooney campaign spokesperson Ronja Abel said the focus on the complaints is a distraction from the important issues before voters on Nov. 3.
“This is a clerical error in the process of being resolved, and Mike remains laser-focused on winning the election and protecting our health and economic livelihoods from people like our opponent, who refuses to take COVID-19 seriously and supports ripping health care away from Montanans during a global pandemic,” Abel said.
Mangan’s decisions are in response to two complaints filed in recent months, one by the Montana Republican Party and one by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative nonprofit.
This isn’t the first time Mangan has found Cooney in violation of campaign rules.
In July, Cooney was ordered to pay the maximum fine of $1,000 for joining a campaign video call with the DGA from his state office in Helena.
In response to Mangan’s ruling on Friday, Spenser Merwin, executive director of the Montana Republican Party, said “Mike Cooney has made a habit of disregarding and violating Montana ethics and election laws in his run for governor” and that Cooney’s “actions prove that he is beholden to out-of-state liberals, not Montana.”
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust called the decision “a victory” in a news release on Monday.
The Montana Democrats have filed three complaints against Cooney’s opponent, Gianforte. On Friday, Mangan dismissed one of them.
In July, the Montana Democrats alleged Gianforte’s campaign had illegally coordinated with Montana First Action, a political action committee, on two fundraisers and a website to sidestep campaign donation limits.
Mangan found that, as of Sept. 30, Montana First Action had not contributed to or spent money supporting the Gianforte campaign, and so had not illegally coordinated with the candidate on campaign activities.
A Gianforte campaign spokesperson applauded the decision.
“It’s no wonder Montana Democrats can’t stop trying to muddy the waters here, since career politician Mike Cooney just can’t stop being found guilty of violating state ethics and campaign finance laws,” said spokesperson Travis Hall. “Montana deserves better.”
Despite Mangan’s decision, the Montana Democrats stand by their claim.
“Gianforte’s campaign got caught illegally coordinating with a dark money SuperPAC, and then they tried their best to cover it up,” said executive director Sandi Luckey. “It’s just another shady practice by a guy we’ve come to expect the worst from.”
Also, in July, the Democrats alleged that Gianforte had not included the required “paid for by” attribution on campaign materials.
Mangan gave Gianforte a few days to fix the error, which his campaign said was an oversight, according to documents from the commissioner’s office. Once Gianforte’s campaign solved the problem, Mangan dismissed the complaint.
Earlier this month, the Democrats filed a complaint against Gianforte related to a $1.55 million loan he gave his campaign during the primary election.
State law dictates that candidates can raise money during the general election to pay off primary campaign debt. By loaning himself money for the primary and then using donations from the general election to repay himself, the Montana Democrats claim Gianforte is circumventing state campaign finance limits.
There is no timeline for when or if Mangan will respond to the complaint.
