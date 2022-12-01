Let the news come to you

Local officials met with Gov. Greg Gianforte to discuss issues and needs surrounding public safety in Bozeman and Gallatin County.

The meeting Wednesday at the Gallatin County Detention Center was part of a series of roundtable conversations the governor has held throughout the state.

Officials said more money and resources were needed to combat a variety of issues in the county, including drug-related crimes, diversion programs, staffing shortages, child care and others. They also talked about fentanyl and increases in drug-related crime.


