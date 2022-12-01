Local officials met with Gov. Greg Gianforte to discuss issues and needs surrounding public safety in Bozeman and Gallatin County.
The meeting Wednesday at the Gallatin County Detention Center was part of a series of roundtable conversations the governor has held throughout the state.
Officials said more money and resources were needed to combat a variety of issues in the county, including drug-related crimes, diversion programs, staffing shortages, child care and others. They also talked about fentanyl and increases in drug-related crime.
Gianforte brought up the increase in drug-related crime and the effect fentanyl has had in the county. He said that there has been twice the amount of fentanyl seized in Montana in the first three quarters of the year than the last four years combined. He said that hope was not a strategy for dealing with drug-related issues.
“From the administration’s perspective for non-violent crime, really treatment is our focus to help people get healthy and become productive members of society,” Gianforte said.
The governor touted items in his upcoming budget proposal that could address the issue of treatment, like a 50% increase in funding for the HEART Fund.
That program is used to bolster mental health and treatment programs in Montana, and is funded in part by tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in the state.
The governor’s proposed budget intends to request just under $17 million to fund the program with additional funding coming from transfers from cannabis tax revenue, according to the proposal.
Bozeman Police Department Chief Jim Veltkamp said that fentanyl is a big issue, but alcohol is “huge on the street.”
“The most common drug used is alcohol,” Veltkamp said.
Veltkamp added that more resources are needed for behavioral health. He said that with a lack of services, officers end up responding to the same types of situations repeatedly.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer agreed that fentanyl has become a problem, and said cocaine has made a big comeback in the county. He said that at some point, the increase in drugs “all goes back to the southern border.”
District Court Judge Andy Breuner echoed Veltkamp and Breuner, adding that drug and alcohol related cases were common in his court. He estimated about 80% of the cases he has dealt with involve alleged drug and alcohol usage.
Diversion programs were discussed as a solution to deal with continued drug-related crime. Gianforte likened treatment courts, like the Gallatin County Treatment Court, as a form of diversion program.
Gallatin County Attorney-elect Audrey Cromwell said that she was exploring pilot programs for a prosecution-led diversion program. The pilot programs that work get people into the program within 10 days after an arrest, she said.
Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan said that his office uses a diversion program in appropriate circumstances. Many people he sees are often entering the criminal justice system for the first and hopefully last time, he said.
Underneath all of the issues are the lack of staff and resources to to retain staff across county and city government offices. Sullivan said that the city has struggled to retain employees because pay is not keeping up with the cost of living.
He said ultimately none of the work can be done without housing for employees.
