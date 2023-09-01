Let the news come to you

Montana Democrats hosted a listening session in Belgrade on Thursday evening at the community library. Numerous residents showed up to hear from local legislators and to voice their most pressing concerns, such as rising property values, rising taxes, and the need for more social services.

In attendance were Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers, Rep. Mary Caferro, Rep. Jim Hamilton, Sen. Christopher Pope, Sen. Denise Hayman and Rep. Eric Matthews.

To begin the listening session, Flowers listed several talking points to gauge audience engagement, including climate change, property values, tax fairness, childcare, affordable housing, and mental health services. However, some residents voiced other concerns not listed by the senator — including LGBTQ rights and help for parents with struggling children.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

