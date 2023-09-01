Montana Democrats hosted a listening session in Belgrade on Thursday evening at the community library. Numerous residents showed up to hear from local legislators and to voice their most pressing concerns, such as rising property values, rising taxes, and the need for more social services.
In attendance were Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers, Rep. Mary Caferro, Rep. Jim Hamilton, Sen. Christopher Pope, Sen. Denise Hayman and Rep. Eric Matthews.
To begin the listening session, Flowers listed several talking points to gauge audience engagement, including climate change, property values, tax fairness, childcare, affordable housing, and mental health services. However, some residents voiced other concerns not listed by the senator — including LGBTQ rights and help for parents with struggling children.
In an interview on Thursday, Flowers expressed concern over rising property taxes and cited a letter sent to Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier this year that asked him to hold a special session addressing the issue. The chance of that happening seems unlikely.
“We sent that letter off, oh, gosh, a month and a half ago and I still haven’t gotten a response from the governor,” Flowers said. “I don’t think there’s an appetite to have a special session to reduce the property taxes that Republicans have allowed to unfold.”
Flowers also touched on the recently announced gravel pit in Gallatin Gateway on U.S. Highway 191. Over 250 residents showed up for a community meeting to oppose the planned project earlier in the summer, voicing concern over its proximity to residential neighborhoods and its impact on traffic.
“Gravel is obviously important to all of us, [but] HB599 gutted any meaningful evaluation for appropriate places to have gravel pits,” Flowers said. “It’s nearly impossible to stop a gravel pit as proposed at this point, and that’s unfortunate because there are good and bad places for gravel pits...right next to a neighborhood is not a good location.
Although the Montana Legislature won’t reconvene until 2025, Flowers wants to continue his work to support residents of mobile homes and focus on issues such as childcare, tax fairness, and mental health services.
“There’s a lot of affordable housing in Gallatin County that’s found in mobile home parks, and we need to make sure that those people get a fair shake,” he said. “Property tax and tax fairness is an issue that we’ll continue to work on... childcare costs remain steep and unaffordable for young families, mental health services are still inadequate, and I’m concerned about maintaining strong public schools.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.